HuTcHyBoRo

« on: Today at 06:35:53 PM » Go easy lads, was on fmttm for a long time but never adhered to the new board, it wasn't what I was actually looking for so I decided to take the small hop over here.



Only here to talk about the Boro and general crack.



Not interested in spats or friction even though I do like a bit of banter, so take it easy lads.



I have looked in on this board before so I do think I already feel as though I know a few members... utb.

El Capitan

« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:48:51 PM » How racist are you?

HuTcHyBoRo

« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:54:04 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:51 PM How racist are you?



???



Is that a quiz question ?



Not got a racist bone in my body so I don't really know where you are coming from ?



Like I said I'm here to talk about the Boro and decent banter.

King of the North

Duckyfuzz





« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:02:37 PM »



1. Employed a gardener

2. Took a photo of your tea

3. Drove a forklift

4.USED THE CAPLOCK KEY

5. Lied about owning a tesla

6. Stalked matty

7.Lived in Warrington

8. Smashed a big backed milf from norton.









Have you ever........
1. Employed a gardener
2. Took a photo of your tea
3. Drove a forklift
4.USED THE CAPLOCK KEY
5. Lied about owning a tesla
6. Stalked matty
7.Lived in Warrington
8. Smashed a big backed milf from norton.

El Capitan

« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:04:42 PM » Have you even stolen a pair of trainers and / or valour?

HuTcHyBoRo

« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:15:11 PM » I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?



Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?

El Capitan

« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:20:04 PM » Do you like caves?

Uncle Marbles

« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:22:18 PM » Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 07:15:11 PM I will be quite honest here, most of you have lost me ?

Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?



Is this like some code you need to know before you get in the click ?



Have I gone mad? I'm afraid so.

You're entirely Bonkers.

But I will tell you a secret,

All the best people are.





Have I gone mad? I'm afraid so.
You're entirely Bonkers.
But I will tell you a secret,
All the best people are.

El Capitan

« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:47:44 PM » Theyre a bit sticky

Teamboro

« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:47:58 PM » Ignore the kids :chrisk:and welcome

Whothefuckyoulookinat

« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:48:02 PM » Do you have a cat

Minge

« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:13:38 PM »



No such thing nowadays as a new member in cob, think the last one allowed was 2016.
Ye cant kid a kidder

Holgateoldskool

« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:15:55 PM » Youll work out the weirdos quick enough..Look upon it as an initiation!!

HuTcHyBoRo

« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:25:29 PM » Some strange goings on in this thread, if I do say myself.



It's like being indoctored to the nut farm ?



Do tell me it gets better ?



Well especially the banter ?



Fmttm was full of self righteous fools, please tell me I have not jumped from the kettle in to the frying pan ?

Uncle Marbles

« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:30:00 PM »



Fmttm was full of self righteous fools, please tell me I have not jumped from the kettle in to the frying pan ?

[/quote]



you missed out narcissistic and narrow minded

you missed out narcissistic and narrow minded