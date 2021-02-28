HuTcHyBoRo

New poster « on: Today at 06:35:53 PM » Go easy lads, was on fmttm for a long time but never adhered to the new board, it wasn't what I was actually looking for so I decided to take the small hop over here.



Only here to talk about the Boro and general crack.



Not interested in spats or friction even though I do like a bit of banter, so take it easy lads.



I have looked in on this board before so I do think I already feel as though I know a few members... utb.