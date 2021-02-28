Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: New poster  (Read 39 times)
HuTcHyBoRo

Posts: 6


« on: Today at 06:35:53 PM »
Go easy lads, was on fmttm for a long time but never adhered to the new board, it wasn't what I was actually looking for so I decided to take the small hop over here.

Only here to talk about the Boro and general crack.

Not interested in spats or friction even though I do like a bit of banter, so take it easy lads.

I have looked in on this board before so I do think I already feel as though I know a few members... utb.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 816


« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:48:51 PM »
How racist are you?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
HuTcHyBoRo

Posts: 6


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:54:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:48:51 PM
How racist are you?

???

Is that a quiz question ?

Not got a racist bone in my body so I don't really know where you are coming from ?

Like I said I'm here to talk about the Boro and decent banter.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:56:06 PM »
Have you ever wanted off a dog?
