|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 22
|
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 22
|
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
Fuck off back to Captain Cooks board you dizzy twat.😎
WELL SAID ANOTHER FUCKING CRANK
Why am I a crank ?
Please explain.
|
|
|
|
Logged