February 28, 2021, 10:11:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Alex Scott
Author
Topic: Alex Scott (Read 481 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 467
Alex Scott
«
on:
Today
at 02:59:20 PM »
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:32:12 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 359
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:34:49 PM »
Shes no BIG NIGE
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:42:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 03:34:49 PM
Shes no BIG NIGE
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:43:35 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:32:12 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
It's spelt with just one L.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:50:39 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:43:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:32:12 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
It's spelt with just one L.
FUCK OFF
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:50:56 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:50:39 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:43:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:32:12 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
It's spelt with just one L.
FUCK OFF
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:57:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:50:39 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:43:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:32:12 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
It's spelt with just one L.
FUCK OFF
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:07:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:57:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:50:39 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:43:35 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 03:32:12 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:59:20 PM
Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale
WORTH A SHAG ANALL
It's spelt with just one L.
FUCK OFF
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 118
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:36:19 PM »
She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her. I heard she drinks from the furry cup though
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:40:06 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 04:36:19 PM
She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her. I heard she drinks from the furry cup though
WTF
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 401
Superstar
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:42:39 PM »
Is that the black girl whos been on match of the day recently ?!
If so, Id smash that like !
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 514
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:45:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 05:42:39 PM
Is that the black girl whos been on match of the day recently ?!
If so, Id smash that like !
YES
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 201
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:57:34 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on
Today
at 04:36:19 PM
She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her.
I heard she drinks from the furry cup though
Can't help thinking this geezer might have a different view on that like.
https://www.entertainmentdaily.co.uk/news/alex-scott-dating-coronation-street-hunk-sam-robertson-after-london-date/
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 485
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:20:48 PM »
She might like cock and minge ...
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 06:23:41 PM »
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 118
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 06:47:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Are you suggesting, that normally a few posters would say, that it is only due to the colour of her skin, plus recent events, the prominence of the
movement, and the absolute need for diversity, that Miss Scott has got so many gigs.....Match of Day, One Show, QOS etc etc etc etc etc......how very very dare you
Flar
Online
Posts: 5 588
I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 07:48:36 PM »
She delightful, even her cockney accent doesnt spoil it
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:50:21 PM »
I'd do her.
Lucky lady.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 520
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:03:49 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Shes on there because of
, hows that for you.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 08:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 08:03:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Shes on there because of
, hows that for you.
Its an ignorant, uneducated, narrow minded and outdated viewpoint. PLEASE try and be better.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 401
Superstar
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 08:16:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Id clean out her purple interior no problem
See....Im no scaredy cat
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 520
The ace face.
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 08:18:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:08:13 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 08:03:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
Shes on there because of
, hows that for you.
Its an ignorant, uneducated, narrow minded and outdated viewpoint. PLEASE try and be better.
that response Is, your knee jerk uncritical viewpoints are as laughable as they are simplistic. No wonder oldfield took you apart on every thread. Its people like you who hinder intelligent discussion on race relations.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 08:19:54 PM »
PLEASE proof read your posts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 520
The ace face.
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:18:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:19:54 PM
PLEASE proof read your posts.
Perfectly readable, dont deflect .
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 09:19:26 PM »
Its really not, Coulbs lad
You been finishing off those beers from NYE 2019
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 520
The ace face.
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 09:20:20 PM »
It really is,
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 09:22:12 PM »
that response Is, your knee jerk uncritical viewpoints are as laughable as they are simplistic.
English please
HuTcHyBoRo
Online
Posts: 21
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 09:25:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 520
The ace face.
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 09:51:21 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on
Today
at 09:25:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
Fuck off back to Captain Cooks board you dizzy twat.😎
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 834
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 09:54:51 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on
Today
at 09:25:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
Youll do well on here.
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 841
Re: Alex Scott
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 10:06:10 PM »
Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on
Today
at 09:25:36 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:23:41 PM
A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...
I'm not scared, they should be more women commentators and more black people on the television commentating on sport.
Bit obvious "character" alert
