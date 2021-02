Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

Wonder if she's any good at drinking! Looks hot, knows here footy, ideal for a night out down the pub if she can hold her ale

She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her. I heard she drinks from the furry cup though

She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her. I heard she drinks from the furry cup though

Is that the black girl whos been on match of the day recently ?!If so, Id smash that like !

Is that the black girl whos been on match of the day recently ?!If so, Id smash that like !

Can't help thinking this geezer might have a different view on that like.

She seems to be on everything nowadays, and is going to be the new presenter of Question of Sport. fair play to her. I heard she drinks from the furry cup though

A few posters on here now are too scared to say what theyd normally say...