Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 355





Posts: 14 355 Howson « on: Today at 10:56:30 AM » Made captain, that’s one experiment that Warnock got wrong. Brit is lucky to get a game never mind wear the arm band. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 515





The ace face.





Posts: 24 515The ace face. Re: Howson « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:09 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:56:30 AM Made captain, that’s one experiment that Warnock got wrong. Brit is lucky to get a game never mind wear the arm band.

He was trying to raise his game, worth a try he didn't respond, he's gone in the summer. I hope Colin stays one more year , he knows the type of players you need to get out of this division.





He was trying to raise his game, worth a try he didn't respond, he's gone in the summer. I hope Colin stays one more year , he knows the type of players you need to get out of this division. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse!” "

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 355





Posts: 14 355 Re: Howson « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:16:02 AM » I think he’ll stay, I reckon he will want to be in charge when we are allowed back in. Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 355





Posts: 14 355 Re: Howson « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:20:55 AM » He loves it, panto villain « Last Edit: Today at 12:43:45 PM by Robbso » Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 11 514





Posts: 11 514 Re: Howson « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:15:19 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:16:02 AM I think he’ll stay, I reckon he will want to be in charge when we are allowed back in.

HE'S HAVING A MEETING WITH GIBBO THIS WEEK I THINK WE WILL FIND OUT THEN

I THINK HE WILL STAY ANOTHER 1YR HE'S HAVING A MEETING WITH GIBBO THIS WEEK I THINK WE WILL FIND OUT THENI THINK HE WILL STAY ANOTHER 1YR Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 818







Posts: 10 818 Re: Howson « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:29:16 PM » Said from the start it was a bad decision. Was hoping to be proved wrong. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 464





Posts: 2 464 Re: Howson « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:54:16 PM »



As for Britt, think he knows he's shite but wanted to try and gee him up It's in Warnock's blood being involved in the game, unless there's some family reasons you can't see him retired and he won't get anything better than Boro really.As for Britt, think he knows he's shite but wanted to try and gee him up Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 401



Superstar





Posts: 10 401Superstar Re: Howson « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:51:12 PM » Howson needs 4 weeks on the bench, hoof ball liability twat Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 100





Posts: 2 100 Re: Howson « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:10:03 PM »



I hope the door hits his fat arse on his way out at the end of the season



Howson looks like he could join Golby as part of a black sabbath tribute band Britt's a waste of spaceI hope the door hits his fat arse on his way out at the end of the seasonHowson looks like he could join Golby as part of a black sabbath tribute band Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 149





Posts: 149 Re: Howson « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:25:46 PM » We lack leaders all over the pitch. It's a given. Neil had the hand to play with, and he's tried to address it. I believe this season is about gelling, communicating, and players bombed out trying to be better than the comments suggested. It was about teamwork, playing for the badge not the name on the back. Warnock has delivered and more on all fronts. I knew yesterday Morrison would be the handful on set-pieces, yes a long throw, but for a man to get a skim off that with Boro players all around him shows ya what we are lacking. But this isn't about the here and now, this about next season, the players he has brought in will improve the squad. I like Mendez-Laing, barrel chested, big shoulders which he can drop and beat a player, he will be a great player for Boro who needs us as much as we need him. So much to look forward to, and I'm putting a couple of hundred quid on Boro champions next year, the stage feels like its being set, and I'm loving what is happening. Have faith lads x Logged

HuTcHyBoRo

Online



Posts: 12





Posts: 12 Re: Howson « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:41:13 PM » Howson is a quality player, why does he get so much stick? Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 149





Posts: 149 Re: Howson « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:44:31 PM » Quote from: HuTcHyBoRo on Today at 06:41:13 PM Howson is a quality player, why does he get so much stick?



He's a good player, an asset, but he lacks so much in other parts of his game. Im not talking technical. He aint a presence, he doesn't talk, he doesn't organise. Technical, hes better than Leadbitter, but Leadbitter is no Howson and Leadbitter has NOT been replaced. He's a good player, an asset, but he lacks so much in other parts of his game. Im not talking technical. He aint a presence, he doesn't talk, he doesn't organise. Technical, hes better than Leadbitter, but Leadbitter is no Howson and Leadbitter has NOT been replaced. Logged