February 28, 2021, 12:35:27 AM
Author Topic: WE ARE  (Read 145 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 PM »
N'T getting into the play offs are we?

Treading water mid table this year.

Bollocks.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:47:09 PM »
Erm...nope
Mid table at best
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM »
I wonder if Warnock will call it a day at the end of the season. I think hes done all he can with this squad. Maybe Gibson might be contemplating riding off into the sunset too. The club needs a reset.
John Theone

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 PM »
BILL!

LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 PM »
Is it a capital offence to torch a lovely shed like that?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:55:46 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:50:21 PM
BILL!

LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!




That is uncanny - as a new poster with n o prior posts to read and get clued up.

You just KNEW that this is SHEDDY BILL!

Well played Sir, well played.

 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:20:13 PM »
Danny Cowley on a five year contract. You know it makes sense.

 
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:32:41 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:20:13 PM
Danny Cowley on a five year contract. You know it makes sense.

 
JESUS WEPT HE'S MONK MARK 2  souey
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:34:05 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on Yesterday at 09:50:21 PM
BILL!

LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!



WELCOME BACK URAL QUNTS  mcl
