Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

N'T getting into the play offs are we?Treading water mid table this year.Bollocks.

« on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 PM »

Erm...nope Mid table at best

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:47:09 PM »

I wonder if Warnock will call it a day at the end of the season. I think hes done all he can with this squad. Maybe Gibson might be contemplating riding off into the sunset too. The club needs a reset.

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:17:11 PM »

BILL!LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 PM »

Is it a capital offence to torch a lovely shed like that?

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:53:46 PM »