February 28, 2021, 12:35:27 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WE ARE
Author
Topic: WE ARE (Read 145 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 681
WE ARE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:01 PM »
N'T getting into the play offs are we?
Treading water mid table this year.
Bollocks.
Minge
Posts: 10 394
Superstar
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:09 PM »
Erm...nope
Mid table at best
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 884
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:11 PM »
I wonder if Warnock will call it a day at the end of the season. I think hes done all he can with this squad. Maybe Gibson might be contemplating riding off into the sunset too. The club needs a reset.
John Theone
Posts: 15
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:21 PM »
BILL!
LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 884
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:46 PM »
Is it a capital offence to torch a lovely shed like that?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 681
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:46 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 09:50:21 PM
BILL!
LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!
That is uncanny - as a new poster with n o prior posts to read and get clued up.
You just KNEW that this is SHEDDY BILL!
Well played Sir, well played.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 10 110
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:13 PM »
Danny Cowley on a five year contract. You know it makes sense.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 499
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:32:41 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 11:20:13 PM
Danny Cowley on a five year contract. You know it makes sense.
JESUS WEPT HE'S MONK MARK 2
monkeyman
Posts: 11 499
Re: WE ARE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:34:05 AM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Yesterday
at 09:50:21 PM
BILL!
LOOK BEHIND YOU!!!!!!!!
WELCOME BACK URAL QUNTS
