February 28, 2021, 02:06:09 AM
The Paddys are revolting
Author
Topic: The Paddys are revolting (Read 207 times)
John Theone
The Paddys are revolting
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:54 PM »
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1403446/Ireland-lockdown-protest-Dublin-latest-news-police-flare-clash-update-arrest-video
Robbso
Re: The Paddys are revolting
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:49 PM »
Dont let Terry know.
Itchy_ring
Re: The Paddys are revolting
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:56 PM »
Poor bastards have been in lockdown forever
Bill Buxton
Re: The Paddys are revolting
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:38 PM »
Their friends in the EU will look after them.
Snoozy
Re: The Paddys are revolting
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:05:43 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 09:29:38 PM
Their friends in the EU will look after them.
Them
T_Bone
Re: The Paddys are revolting
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:44:45 AM »
Send in the army, keep the fuckers in check
