February 28, 2021
Topic: The Paddys are revolting
John Theone

Yesterday at 08:35:54 PM
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1403446/Ireland-lockdown-protest-Dublin-latest-news-police-flare-clash-update-arrest-video

 :nige:
Robbso
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:08:49 PM
Dont let Terry know.
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 PM
Poor bastards have been in lockdown forever
Bill Buxton
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 PM
Their friends in the EU will look after them.
Snoozy
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:05:43 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:29:38 PM
Their friends in the EU will look after them.
Them  klins
T_Bone
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:44:45 AM
Send in the army, keep the fuckers in check  :mido:
