Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 09:34:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Paddys are revolting  (Read 85 times)
John Theone

Offline Offline

Posts: 14


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:35:54 PM »
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1403446/Ireland-lockdown-protest-Dublin-latest-news-police-flare-clash-update-arrest-video

 :nige:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 342


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:08:49 PM »
Dont let Terry know.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 459


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:25:56 PM »
Poor bastards have been in lockdown forever
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 883


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:38 PM »
Their friends in the EU will look after them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 