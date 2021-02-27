Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 09:34:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Capone on Netflix  (Read 99 times)
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 744


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:31:38 PM »
Utter dogshite.

Probably appeals to the yanks.
As much as I like Tom Hardy as an actor, I feel he should have fucked this one off.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 925


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:41:32 PM »
Hmmmm,was looking forward to watching that.....won't bother now...............

Haaaaaahh ,that's were ya wrong,I'll make me own mind up if it's alright with you......Mr Spoiler Dude  🚬🚭x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 342


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:56 PM »
Pele documentary looks good, Ill watch that tomorrow
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 744


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:37 PM »
Spoiler 

Ive just said I thought it was shit.

Al Capone was a mobster by the way.
Hope I havent given too much away ?

Up to you whether you watch it...or not.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Online Online

Posts: 925


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:26 PM »
                               👀
                               👃
                               👅           was on!y kidding like  😎x
                             
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 