February 27, 2021, 09:34:29 PM
Capone on Netflix
Topic: Capone on Netflix
kippers
kippers
Capone on Netflix
Utter dogshite.
Probably appeals to the yanks.
As much as I like Tom Hardy as an actor, I feel he should have fucked this one off.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 925
Re: Capone on Netflix
Hmmmm,was looking forward to watching that.....won't bother now...............
Haaaaaahh ,that's were ya wrong,I'll make me own mind up if it's alright with you......Mr Spoiler Dude 🚬🚭x
Robbso
Posts: 14 342
Re: Capone on Netflix
Pele documentary looks good, Ill watch that tomorrow
kippers
Posts: 2 744
Re: Capone on Netflix
Spoiler
Ive just said I thought it was shit.
Al Capone was a mobster by the way.
Hope I havent given too much away ?
Up to you whether you watch it...or not.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 925
Re: Capone on Netflix
👀
👃
👅 was on!y kidding like 😎x
