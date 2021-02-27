Welcome,
February 27, 2021, 08:07:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Capone on Netflix
Author
Topic: Capone on Netflix (Read 50 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 742
Capone on Netflix
«
on:
Today
at 07:31:38 PM »
Utter dogshite.
Probably appeals to the yanks.
As much as I like Tom Hardy as an actor, I feel he should have fucked this one off.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 924
Re: Capone on Netflix
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:41:32 PM »
Hmmmm,was looking forward to watching that.....won't bother now...............
Haaaaaahh ,that's were ya wrong,I'll make me own mind up if it's alright with you......Mr Spoiler Dude 🚬🚭x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Robbso
Posts: 14 339
Re: Capone on Netflix
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:42:56 PM »
Pele documentary looks good, Ill watch that tomorrow
