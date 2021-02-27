Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 08:07:39 PM
Author Topic: Capone on Netflix  (Read 48 times)
kippers
« on: Today at 07:31:38 PM »
Utter dogshite.

Probably appeals to the yanks.
As much as I like Tom Hardy as an actor, I feel he should have fucked this one off.
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:41:32 PM »
Hmmmm,was looking forward to watching that.....won't bother now...............

Haaaaaahh ,that's were ya wrong,I'll make me own mind up if it's alright with you......Mr Spoiler Dude  🚬🚭x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:56 PM »
Pele documentary looks good, Ill watch that tomorrow
