February 27, 2021, 04:58:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
Author
Topic: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter? (Read 176 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 803
Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
on:
Today
at 01:47:44 PM »
Seen quite a few things recently where he sounds a creative with the truth
On about Akpom in the gazette today -
"The recruitment team, he was top of their list really. We couldn't watch games in that period, we only looked at Chuba on the internet.
"I think on the stats, the recruitment were convinced he was the best one. He started off really well... I don't think we'll be signing another player on the recruitment (team's) say after just watching a video.
Warnock in the Gazette when he signed Akpom in Sept...
He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I'd like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 333
Re: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:03:29 PM »
Spent his career doing it. Everyone hates him until he manages their club, then they love almost everything they once hated him for.
Or something
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:40:55 PM by Robbso
»
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 669
Re: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:39:53 PM »
Yes. Yes he is.
But I love him and want to snuggle with him.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 199
Re: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:49:29 PM »
He's a master at accentuating the positive. Or to be a bit more precise: at slapping himself on the back.
I sussed him out months ago. Just look through my posting histo... oh, erm.
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 502
Re: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:12:08 PM »
Akpoms stats are rubbish wherever hes been.
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 323
Re: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:47:33 PM »
All managers talk out of their arses.
