Author Topic: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?  (Read 176 times)
El Capitan
« on: Today at 01:47:44 PM »
Seen quite a few things recently where he sounds a creative with the truth


On about Akpom in the gazette today -

"The recruitment team, he was top of their list really. We couldn't watch games in that period, we only looked at Chuba on the internet.

"I think on the stats, the recruitment were convinced he was the best one. He started off really well... I don't think we'll be signing another player on the recruitment (team's) say after just watching a video.





Warnock in the Gazette when he signed Akpom in Sept...

He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I'd like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:29 PM »
Spent his career doing it. Everyone hates him until he manages their club, then they love almost everything they once hated him for.
Or something  
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:39:53 PM »
Yes.  Yes he is.

But I love him and want to snuggle with him.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:29 PM »
He's a master at accentuating the positive. Or to be a bit more precise: at slapping himself on the back.

I sussed him out months ago. Just look through my posting histo... oh, erm.  lost
BoroPE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:12:08 PM »
Akpoms stats are rubbish wherever hes been. 
calamity
Posts: 8 323

Crabamity


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:47:33 PM »
All managers talk out of their arses.
