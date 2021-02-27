Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021
Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
Today at 01:47:44 PM
Seen quite a few things recently where he sounds a creative with the truth


On about Akpom in the gazette today -

"The recruitment team, he was top of their list really. We couldn't watch games in that period, we only looked at Chuba on the internet.

"I think on the stats, the recruitment were convinced he was the best one. He started off really well... I don't think we'll be signing another player on the recruitment (team's) say after just watching a video.





Warnock in the Gazette when he signed Akpom in Sept...

He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I'd like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.
