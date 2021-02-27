Welcome,
February 27, 2021, 01:54:04 PM
Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
Topic: Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter? (Read 13 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 794
Is Warnock a bit of a bullshitter?
Today
at 01:47:44 PM »
Seen quite a few things recently where he sounds a creative with the truth
On about Akpom in the gazette today -
"The recruitment team, he was top of their list really. We couldn't watch games in that period, we only looked at Chuba on the internet.
"I think on the stats, the recruitment were convinced he was the best one. He started off really well... I don't think we'll be signing another player on the recruitment (team's) say after just watching a video.
Warnock in the Gazette when he signed Akpom in Sept...
He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I'd like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
