Whod ye smash firstLaura Hamilton would get the full loadSara damergi would get it 20 mins laterAnd jasmine Harman would have to do the clean up

Fuck me, opposite ends of the chestical wars there like !

When she does that screwed up nose thing , I just want to plaster all over it

The inside of your undies would get the first lot, and you know its true

Whod ye smash firstLaura Hamilton would get the full loadSara damergi would get it 20 mins laterAnd jasmine Harman would have to do the clean up

Jasmine is lovely, but she's either had 18 kids or on the longest pregnancy ever