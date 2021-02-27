Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 01:53:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A place in the sun...the presenters  (Read 120 times)
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 387

Superstar


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:22:42 PM »
Whod ye smash first  :mido:

Laura Hamilton would get the full load
Sara damergi would get it 20 mins later
And jasmine Harman would have to do the clean up  :pope2:
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 500


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:35:03 PM »
Jasmine first for 2 obvious reasons. 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 44 794


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:54 PM »
Blonde Scottish lass top of the list all day long 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 387

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:00:52 PM »
Fuck me, opposite ends of the chestical wars there like !

Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 488


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:54 PM »
LAURA HAMILTON FOR ME  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 387

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:51:17 PM »
When she does that screwed up nose thing , I just want to plaster all over it  :homer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 