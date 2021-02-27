Welcome,
February 27, 2021, 01:53:39 PM
News:
A place in the sun...the presenters
Author
Topic: A place in the sun...the presenters (Read 118 times)
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 387
Superstar
A place in the sun...the presenters
«
on:
Today
at 12:22:42 PM »
Whod ye smash first
Laura Hamilton would get the full load
Sara damergi would get it 20 mins later
And jasmine Harman would have to do the clean up
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 500
Re: A place in the sun...the presenters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:35:03 PM »
Jasmine first for 2 obvious reasons.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 44 794
Re: A place in the sun...the presenters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:54 PM »
Blonde Scottish lass top of the list all day long
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 387
Superstar
Re: A place in the sun...the presenters
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:00:52 PM »
Fuck me, opposite ends of the chestical wars there like !
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 488
Re: A place in the sun...the presenters
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:19:54 PM »
LAURA HAMILTON FOR ME
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 387
Superstar
Re: A place in the sun...the presenters
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:51:17 PM »
When she does that screwed up nose thing , I just want to plaster all over it
Logged
