John Theone

Offline



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Zero Zero Zero « on: Today at 10:30:25 AM »



Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!



Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.



Andrea Riseborough is stunning in it



See also Gomorrah



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY&feature=emb_logo



Its on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes



Not the number of goals Boro will get in the next three games , but the single best thing on TV at the moment.Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.Andrea Riseborough is stunning in itSee also GomorrahIts on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 391



Superstar





Posts: 10 391Superstar Re: Zero Zero Zero « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:46 AM »

Fucks that all about

By the time you read it, youve missed the visuals

Stupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv Got fucking subtitles man !!!Fucks that all aboutBy the time you read it, youve missed the visualsStupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 391



Superstar





Posts: 10 391Superstar Re: Zero Zero Zero « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:16 AM »





Thing is, of the worlds population that have tv , 90% can read/speak English

So why the fuck spend millions on a tv programme that only one nation can fucking understand Thing is, of the worlds population that have tv , 90% can read/speak EnglishSo why the fuck spend millions on a tv programme that only one nation can fucking understand « Last Edit: Today at 11:58:23 AM by Minge » Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Re: Zero Zero Zero « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:29:04 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 11:22:46 AM

Fucks that all about

By the time you read it, youve missed the visuals

Stupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv

Got fucking subtitles man !!!Fucks that all aboutBy the time you read it, youve missed the visualsStupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv

Sorry - should have said 'Not for Slow Readers'



Sorry - should have said 'Not for Slow Readers' Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 454





Posts: 2 454 Re: Zero Zero Zero « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:14:27 PM » Its pretty bleak but top quality, one of the few things Ive enjoyed over last year Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 669







Posts: 15 669 Re: Zero Zero Zero « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:59:33 PM »



I didn't like it.



I watched "Are we there yet?" starring Ice Cube last night.I didn't like it. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion