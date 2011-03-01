Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Zero Zero Zero
John Theone

« on: Today at 10:30:25 AM »
Not the number of goals Boro will get in the next three games , but the single best thing on TV at the moment.

Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!

Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.

Andrea Riseborough is stunning in it

See also Gomorrah

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY&feature=emb_logo

Its on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:46 AM »
Got fucking subtitles man !!!
Fucks that all about 
By the time you read it, youve missed the visuals
Stupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »
Barry Norman. Film '85
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:16 AM »
 


Thing is, of the worlds population that have tv , 90% can read/speak English
So why the fuck spend millions on a tv programme that only one nation can fucking understand  :meltdown:
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:13 PM »
To annoy you :gaz:
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:23:27 PM »
Tis true  :meltdown:
John Theone

« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:29:04 PM »
Sorry - should have said 'Not for Slow Readers'

 monkey
plazmuh
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:54 PM »
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:14:27 PM »
Its pretty bleak but top quality, one of the few things Ive enjoyed over last year
