Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!



Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.



Andrea Riseborough is stunning in it



See also Gomorrah



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY&feature=emb_logo



Its on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes



