Not the number of goals Boro will get in the next three games , but the single best thing on TV at the moment.
Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!
Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.
Andrea Riseborough is stunning in it
See also Gomorrahhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY&feature=emb_logo
Its on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes