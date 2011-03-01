Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Zero Zero Zero  (Read 96 times)
John Theone

« on: Today at 10:30:25 AM »
Not the number of goals Boro will get in the next three games , but the single best thing on TV at the moment.

Action goes from Mexico to Italy via Africa and then back chasaing a 5 tonne shipment of cocaine!

Its fucking brilliance from Roberto Saviano the guy that writes about the Southern Italy Mafia and has to have a constant police guard as a result.

Andrea Riseborough is stunning in it

See also Gomorrah

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HoRfUKcvdY&feature=emb_logo

Its on Sky Atlantic and Prime Video but sorry don't know when it will be on your Redifusion Boxes
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:46 AM »
Got fucking subtitles man !!!
Fucks that all about 
By the time you read it, youve missed the visuals
Stupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:06 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 11:22:46 AM
Got fucking subtitles man !!!
Fucks that all about 
By the time you read it, youve missed the visuals
Stupid shite, in English or get it off the fucking tv

Barry Norman. Film '85
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:16 AM »
 


Thing is, of the worlds population that have tv , 90% can read/speak English
So why the fuck spend millions on a tv programme that only one nation can fucking understand  :meltdown:
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:23 AM by Minge » Logged
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:20:13 PM »
To annoy you :gaz:
