Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 04:58:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread  (Read 317 times)
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 881


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:06:33 AM »
 lost lost lost

Nil fucking 4
Logged
martonmick
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 224


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:05 AM »
Was a bit optimistic on super 6 and went for 2-1 Cardiff win☹️
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 491


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:42 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:06:33 AM
lost lost lost

Nil fucking 4
YER NEED TO STEP UP YER JINXING CUNT OR I WILL TAKE OVER  oleary
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 105


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:34 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:06:33 AM
lost lost lost

Nil fucking 4


U dirty cunt Blocky...... fuck off back to fly me with that prediction..... monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 105


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:52:24 AM »
Head say 1-1 is the best I can muster up for today.....

Heart says 1-0.......
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 391

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:20:35 AM »
Tortured and raped id av thought ,
Nothing but an easy stroll away win .

But its the boro, whollop them 3-0 wouldnt surprise me
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:11 AM by Minge » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 669



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:38:56 AM »
2-1 to the MIGHTY BORO.

 :mido:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 102


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:14:24 AM »
I reckon Warnock will ensure we turn them over, 2-1 the Boro
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 491


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:44 AM »
BORO 1 CARDIFF 3  lost
Logged
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 669


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:27:17 AM »
1 nil boro

Logged
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 150

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM »
Home win score draw to Cardiff...

 donkey 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 333


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:45:31 AM »
6 nowt :homer:
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 426


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:59:18 AM »
Boro 1 v 0 Cardif
Logged
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 109


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:02:14 AM »
I have given up trying to predict what them balmy twats might do
 lost
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 840


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:24:13 AM »
1-1 , hopefully , though  Keifer moore battered us last time sadly
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 250


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:06:28 PM »
2 v 1

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 105


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:57:55 PM »
Where's Blocky u dont hear much ov him now.....that newborn must be starting to play havoc with his sleep ....

No sleep for the fucker.......
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 346


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:04:46 PM »
Wonder what formation that is, is McNair in midfield or is he o my having one defensive centre mid?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 454


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:07:10 PM »
Can see us getting battered but lets hope for the best 2-1
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 491


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:07:24 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 02:57:55 PM
Where's Blocky u dont hear much ov him now.....that newborn must be starting to play havoc with his sleep ....

No sleep for the fucker.......
  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 803


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:10:56 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 03:04:46 PM
Wonder what formation that is, is McNair in midfield or is he o my having one defensive centre mid?

McNair playing just in front of Fry and Hall I reckon.


Think Neils worried about the Cardiff aerial threat
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 105


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:14:26 PM »
Bets placed £5 on Mendez laing to score anytime....9/2

£2 Britt first goal....2-1 Boro.... 33/1 ........... no comments on britt, yet, please.... monkey
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 199

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:44:54 PM »
Right formation - wrong players 
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 333


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:48:04 PM »
Slag a couple off Bud mcl
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 199

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:52:58 PM »
Just for you Robbso.

Mendez-Laing as a wing back?  :meltdown:

Taking his best centre-back out of defence?  :meltdown:

Is Bola a better bet at Left WB than Johnson?  :meltdown:

Cuba Akpom is within 50 miles of the stadium 
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 333


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:56:16 PM »
Cheers, Im placing my bets now :alastair:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 669



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:25:54 PM »
It's quite exciting so far.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 669



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:38:42 PM »
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:

dog shit defending again
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 105


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:41:05 PM »
Undone on a set piece.... we might rue the possession and play we've had.......

goals win matches for any purists out there....
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 323

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:41:55 PM »
Without seeing the score or any spoilers I was going to say 0-1

Could be very wrong already 
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 221



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:46:55 PM »
When is Warnock going to Learn this keeper is crap
Logged
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 346


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:49:43 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 04:46:55 PM
When is Warnock going to Learn this keeper is crap

cant blame the keeper for that, defenders didnt win the header
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 199

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:51:08 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 04:46:55 PM
When is Warnock going to Learn this keeper is crap

Yeah, he should've man-marked Morrison better!  souey
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 