February 27, 2021, 03:26:04 PM
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Author
Topic: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Block21
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
martonmick
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 12:11:05 AM
Was a bit optimistic on super 6 and went for 2-1 Cardiff win☹️
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 12:40:42 AM
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
YER NEED TO STEP UP YER JINXING CUNT OR I WILL TAKE OVER
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 05:48:34 AM
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
U dirty cunt Blocky...... fuck off back to fly me with that prediction.....
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 05:52:24 AM
Head say 1-1 is the best I can muster up for today.....
Heart says 1-0.......
Minge
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 08:20:35 AM
Tortured and raped id av thought ,
Nothing but an easy stroll away win .
But its the boro, whollop them 3-0 wouldnt surprise me
Today
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 08:38:56 AM
2-1 to the MIGHTY BORO.
towz
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:14:24 AM
I reckon Warnock will ensure we turn them over, 2-1 the Boro
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:18:44 AM
BORO 1 CARDIFF 3
King of the North
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:27:17 AM
1 nil boro
thicko
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:44:02 AM
Home win score draw to Cardiff...
Robbso
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:45:31 AM
6 nowt
Tintin
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 10:59:18 AM
Boro 1 v 0 Cardif
Uncle Marbles
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 11:02:14 AM
I have given up trying to predict what them balmy twats might do
Gingerpig
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 11:24:13 AM
1-1 , hopefully , though Keifer moore battered us last time sadly
plazmuh
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 02:06:28 PM
2 v 1
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 02:57:55 PM
Where's Blocky u dont hear much ov him now.....that newborn must be starting to play havoc with his sleep ....
No sleep for the fucker.......
Priv
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 03:04:46 PM
Wonder what formation that is, is McNair in midfield or is he o my having one defensive centre mid?
Itchy_ring
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 03:07:10 PM
Can see us getting battered but lets hope for the best 2-1
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 03:07:24 PM
Where's Blocky u dont hear much ov him now.....that newborn must be starting to play havoc with his sleep ....
No sleep for the fucker.......
No sleep for the fucker.......
El Capitan
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 03:10:56 PM
Wonder what formation that is, is McNair in midfield or is he o my having one defensive centre mid?
McNair playing just in front of Fry and Hall I reckon.
Think Neils worried about the Cardiff aerial threat
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
at 03:14:26 PM
Bets placed £5 on Mendez laing to score anytime....9/2
£2 Britt first goal....2-1 Boro.... 33/1 ........... no comments on britt, yet, please....
