February 27, 2021, 10:50:56 AM
Author Topic: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread  (Read 98 times)
Block21
« on: Today at 12:06:33 AM »
 lost lost lost

Nil fucking 4
martonmick
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:11:05 AM »
Was a bit optimistic on super 6 and went for 2-1 Cardiff win☹️
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:40:42 AM »
YER NEED TO STEP UP YER JINXING CUNT OR I WILL TAKE OVER  oleary
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:34 AM »
U dirty cunt Blocky...... fuck off back to fly me with that prediction..... monkey
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:52:24 AM »
Head say 1-1 is the best I can muster up for today.....

Heart says 1-0.......
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:20:35 AM »
Tortured and raped id av thought ,
Nothing but an easy stroll away win .

But its the boro, whollop them 3-0 wouldnt surprise me
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:38:56 AM »
2-1 to the MIGHTY BORO.

 :mido:
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:14:24 AM »
I reckon Warnock will ensure we turn them over, 2-1 the Boro
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:44 AM »
BORO 1 CARDIFF 3  lost
King of the North
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:27:17 AM »
1 nil boro

thicko
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:44:02 AM »
Home win score draw to Cardiff...

 donkey 
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:45:31 AM »
6 nowt :homer:
