February 27, 2021, 10:50:56 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Author
Topic: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread (Read 98 times)
Block21
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
on:
Today
at 12:06:33 AM »
Nil fucking 4
martonmick
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:11:05 AM »
Was a bit optimistic on super 6 and went for 2-1 Cardiff win☹️
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:42 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
YER NEED TO STEP UP YER JINXING CUNT OR I WILL TAKE OVER
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:48:34 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on
Today
at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
U dirty cunt Blocky...... fuck off back to fly me with that prediction.....
headset
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:52:24 AM »
Head say 1-1 is the best I can muster up for today.....
Heart says 1-0.......
Minge
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:20:35 AM »
Tortured and raped id av thought ,
Nothing but an easy stroll away win .
But its the boro, whollop them 3-0 wouldnt surprise me
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:22:11 AM by Minge
»
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:38:56 AM »
2-1 to the MIGHTY BORO.
towz
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:14:24 AM »
I reckon Warnock will ensure we turn them over, 2-1 the Boro
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:18:44 AM »
BORO 1 CARDIFF 3
King of the North
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:27:17 AM »
1 nil boro
thicko
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:44:02 AM »
Home win score draw to Cardiff...
Robbso
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:45:31 AM »
6 nowt
Loading...