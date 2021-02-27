Welcome,
February 27, 2021, 01:22:35 AM
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Author
Topic: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Block21
BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
Today at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
martonmick
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
Today at 12:11:05 AM
Was a bit optimistic on super 6 and went for 2-1 Cardiff win☹️
monkeyman
Re: BORO vs CARDIFF official match thread
Today
Today at 12:40:42 AM
Today
Today at 12:06:33 AM
Nil fucking 4
YER NEED TO STEP UP YER JINXING CUNT OR I WILL TAKE OVER
