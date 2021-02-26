Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2021, 11:38:39 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jack Barnes....white lives matter????
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Jack Barnes....white lives matter???? (Read 17 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 166
Jack Barnes....white lives matter????
«
on:
Today
at 11:26:57 PM »
Just a thought. Many parallels between him and George floyd
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...