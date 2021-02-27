Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 27, 2021, 01:22:19 AM
Author Topic: I am winning £180 million quid this evening.  (Read 173 times)
Uncle Marbles
« on: Yesterday at 05:06:54 PM »
Just had a revelation
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:10:06 PM »
Hey so have I







Your a daft cunt  :homer:

 
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:35:45 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:10:06 PM
Hey so have I







Your a daft cunt  :homer:

 



Well, that's you on my "getting fuck all" list

Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:36:10 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:10:06 PM
Hey so have I







Your a daft cunt  :homer:

 
Cant do sids anymore but thats worth three.😀
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:19:40 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 05:06:54 PM
Just had a revelation
 :pope2: 
GOOD LUCK  :like:
martonmick
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 PM »
Won by Johnny foreigner-back to 1 line on Tuesday
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:38:55 AM »
1 number
