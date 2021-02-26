Welcome,
February 26, 2021, 04:13:39 PM
Rugby 2023 World Cup France Fixtures (Read 30 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 451
Rugby 2023 World Cup France Fixtures
«
on:
Today
at 02:58:27 PM »
I know it's not everyone's cup of tea on here but this will be (world pandemics / other disasters permitting) a 6/7 week mega party. Can't wait, Marseille 9th September for first England match
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/56211271
Logged
