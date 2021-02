Jimmy Cooper

Season cards.
« on: Yesterday at 02:35:10 PM »
Rolled over to next season, 👍

presumably as a gold card holder Gibbo will be picking me up for the match. 😎

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:46:10 PM »





Just put the phone down with gibbo, asking me about my new start times on shifts and should he move the K.O to suit, said nah steve Ill manage. ⚽️

John Theone

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:08 PM »



Cheapskates will use this opportunity to stop it



No mention of our free pint (delivered to our padded seats of course)
Cheapskates will use this opportunity to stop it

Bud Wiser

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:42:47 PM »
Just read the info on the MFC site. Good to see Early Bird prices are available to all. No mention of a pro-rata deduction for those of us who attended the Bournemouth game too.



Now just got to hope my 420 rollover merits the opportunity to watch a team that actually plays with strikers?!

https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg

Robbso

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 PM »
Hopefully we can get rid of the shower of shit we have now. Id probably just keep watmore. Britt Fletcher and Akpom wont be missed

El Capitan

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:58:33 PM »



Now just got to hope my 420 rollover merits the opportunity to watch a team that actually plays with strikers?!







At least your season ticket will have paid for about 2.5 hours of Britts contact



















At least your season ticket will have paid for about 2.5 hours of Britts contact

John Theone

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:35:03 PM »



We should probably have a few defenders and midfielders as well as Watmore?



Should manage alright with rush goalie (better than Betty Nelly anyway)



We should probably have a few defenders and midfielders as well as Watmore?
Should manage alright with rush goalie (better than Betty Nelly anyway)

Jimmy Cooper

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:51:13 PM »
👍

"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Bud Wiser

Re: Season cards.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 PM »



Now just got to hope my 420 rollover merits the opportunity to watch a team that actually plays with strikers?!





It appears I got that bit wrong. A massive chance to get a few waiverers on board missed.