Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 27, 2021, 10:50:46 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sturgeon v Salmond
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sturgeon v Salmond (Read 170 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 380
Sturgeon v Salmond
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:21:42 PM »
Rather a fishy headline but, by god, their relationship has gone for a poo
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 321
Crabamity
Re: Sturgeon v Salmond
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:34:21 AM »
The corruption is astonishing, and the SNP is clearly not qualified to run a democratic country. Bewilderingly a large portion of nationalists will still vote for them no matter what they do though.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 325
Re: Sturgeon v Salmond
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:45:07 AM »
Political soap opera, her husbands involved as well i think
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...