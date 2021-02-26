Welcome,
March 01, 2021, 09:12:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Facts that are relatively new to you
Author
Topic: Facts that are relatively new to you (Read 479 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 484
Facts that are relatively new to you
«
on:
February 26, 2021, 09:26:30 AM
Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.
It was called Pervitin.
British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.
Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 928
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 06:27:06 PM
No shit Sherlock,hmmmmm.,digress ⚓
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 201
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 06:40:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on February 26, 2021, 09:26:30 AM
Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.
It was called Pervitin.
British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.
There was a series on the Yesterday channel called World War Weird which featured this in an episode.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 148
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 07:36:48 PM
The episode i seen showed the nazi's battering on scrapping for 4/5 days while the frogs dismissed the reconnaissance photos showing a fooking big queue of tanks and artillery waiting to get through the bottleneck into France. Five days later the white flags were up and on the phone for help to guess fooking who.
Brilliant series
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 838
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 07:53:58 PM
I thought we built the empire and won the wars on cups of tea
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 362
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 07:57:14 PM
I watched a documentary years ago that said the SS, Gestapo had a ready supply of drink and drugs so they could carry out their atrocities easier
Logged
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 123
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 08:13:07 PM
Didnt our lot get a tot of brandy before going over the top
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 362
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 08:46:13 PM
Fuckers stopped the tot of rum just before I joined up, we got three small tins of beer a day
Didnt sound the same. Mcewans, bum and baccy
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 484
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 09:17:54 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on February 26, 2021, 06:40:46 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on February 26, 2021, 09:26:30 AM
Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.
It was called Pervitin.
British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.
There was a series on the Yesterday channel called World War Weird which featured this in an episode.
I didnt see it ... I read this a few months ago.
Great the other encyclopaedics on this thread have nothing to offer ...
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 405
Superstar
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
February 26, 2021, 10:24:50 PM
Then and now, the Germans have the best outdoor weather clothing
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 256
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 02:06:04 PM »
If you knew for a fact that the Lockdown was just about
Saving the lives of youre own children and killing the
Androcrome Industry Dead would you view the Lockdown
as a valuable exercise????
Logged
John Theone
Online
Posts: 34
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 02:13:26 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 02:06:04 PM
If you knew for a fact that the Lockdown was just about
Saving the lives of youre own children and killing the
Androcrome Industry Dead would you view the Lockdown
as a valuable exercise????
WTF is Androcrome?
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 256
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 02:24:09 PM »
It is rumoured to be a drug harvested from stolen children
kidnapped Worldwide each year..
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 838
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 02:26:24 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 256
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 02:30:26 PM »
The Whitehouse is to be closed forever..
Same for Buckingham Palace..
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 405
Superstar
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 06:00:30 PM »
Mate, weve just got rid of one daft cunt , dont you start with mental shite
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 928
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 08:37:39 PM »
Ehh,Plaz starting with mental shite........nooooooo,I'm not having it.
To be honest,it is one of his nuttiest 😁.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
John Theone
Online
Posts: 34
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 09:01:36 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 02:24:09 PM
It is rumoured to be a drug harvested from stolen children
kidnapped Worldwide each year..
Or just 3-Hydroxy-1-methyl-2,3-dihydro-1H-indole-5,6-dione?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 523
The ace face.
Re: Facts that are relatively new to you
Today
at 09:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 06:00:30 PM
Mate, weve just got rid of one daft cunt , dont you start with mental shite
Be nice, Plaz has always posted alternative views on reality, hes our link to outer space.😎
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
