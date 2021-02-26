Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2021, 09:12:33 PM
Author Topic: Facts that are relatively new to you  (Read 479 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 484



« on: February 26, 2021, 09:26:30 AM »
Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.

It was called Pervitin.

British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.  
« Last Edit: February 26, 2021, 09:39:35 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 928


« Reply #1 on: February 26, 2021, 06:27:06 PM »
No shit Sherlock,hmmmmm.,digress  ⚓
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 201

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2021, 06:40:46 PM »
There was a series on the Yesterday channel called World War Weird which featured this in an episode.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
whighams_wig
Posts: 148


« Reply #3 on: February 26, 2021, 07:36:48 PM »
The episode i seen showed  the nazi's battering on scrapping for 4/5 days while the frogs dismissed the reconnaissance photos showing a fooking big queue of tanks and artillery waiting to get through the bottleneck into France. Five days later the white flags were up and on the phone for help to guess fooking who.

Brilliant series

 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 838


« Reply #4 on: February 26, 2021, 07:53:58 PM »
I thought we built the empire and won the wars on cups of tea  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 14 362


« Reply #5 on: February 26, 2021, 07:57:14 PM »
I watched a documentary years ago that said the SS, Gestapo had a ready supply of drink and drugs so they could carry out their atrocities easier souey
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 123


« Reply #6 on: February 26, 2021, 08:13:07 PM »
Didnt our lot get a tot of brandy before going over the top
Robbso
Posts: 14 362


« Reply #7 on: February 26, 2021, 08:46:13 PM »
Fuckers stopped the tot of rum just before I joined up, we got three small tins of beer a day :lenin:

Didnt sound the same. Mcewans, bum and baccy
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 484



« Reply #8 on: February 26, 2021, 09:17:54 PM »
I didnt see it ... I read this a few months ago.

Great the other encyclopaedics on this thread have nothing to offer ...
Minge
Posts: 10 405

Superstar


« Reply #9 on: February 26, 2021, 10:24:50 PM »
Then and now, the Germans have the best outdoor weather clothing
plazmuh
Posts: 14 256


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:06:04 PM »
If you knew for a fact that the Lockdown was just about

Saving the lives of youre own children and killing the

Androcrome Industry Dead would you view the Lockdown

as a valuable exercise????
John Theone

Posts: 34


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:13:26 PM »
WTF is Androcrome?
plazmuh
Posts: 14 256


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:24:09 PM »
It is rumoured to be a drug harvested from stolen children

kidnapped Worldwide each year..
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 838


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:26:24 PM »
 souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 256


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:30:26 PM »
The Whitehouse is to be closed forever..

Same for Buckingham Palace..

 :like:
Minge
Posts: 10 405

Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:30 PM »
Mate, weve just got rid of one daft cunt , dont you start with mental shite
Bob_Ender
Posts: 928


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:37:39 PM »
Ehh,Plaz starting with mental shite........nooooooo,I'm not having it.

To be honest,it is one of his nuttiest 😁. 
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
John Theone

Posts: 34


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:01:36 PM »
Or just 3-Hydroxy-1-methyl-2,3-dihydro-1H-indole-5,6-dione?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adrenochrome

 :beer:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 523


The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:02:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:00:30 PM
Mate, weve just got rid of one daft cunt , dont you start with mental shite
Be nice, Plaz has always posted alternative views on reality, hes our link to outer space.😎
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
