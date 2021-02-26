Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Facts that are relatively new to you
Wee_Willie
February 26, 2021, 09:26:30 AM
Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.

It was called Pervitin.

British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.  
Bob_Ender
February 26, 2021, 06:27:06 PM
No shit Sherlock,hmmmmm.,digress  ⚓
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


February 26, 2021, 06:40:46 PM
There was a series on the Yesterday channel called World War Weird which featured this in an episode.
whighams_wig
February 26, 2021, 07:36:48 PM
The episode i seen showed  the nazi's battering on scrapping for 4/5 days while the frogs dismissed the reconnaissance photos showing a fooking big queue of tanks and artillery waiting to get through the bottleneck into France. Five days later the white flags were up and on the phone for help to guess fooking who.

Brilliant series

 
El Capitan
February 26, 2021, 07:53:58 PM
I thought we built the empire and won the wars on cups of tea  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
February 26, 2021, 07:57:14 PM
I watched a documentary years ago that said the SS, Gestapo had a ready supply of drink and drugs so they could carry out their atrocities easier souey
Uncle Marbles
February 26, 2021, 08:13:07 PM
Didnt our lot get a tot of brandy before going over the top
Robbso
February 26, 2021, 08:46:13 PM
Fuckers stopped the tot of rum just before I joined up, we got three small tins of beer a day :lenin:

Didnt sound the same. Mcewans, bum and baccy
Wee_Willie
February 26, 2021, 09:17:54 PM
I didnt see it ... I read this a few months ago.

Great the other encyclopaedics on this thread have nothing to offer ...
Minge
Superstar


February 26, 2021, 10:24:50 PM
Then and now, the Germans have the best outdoor weather clothing
plazmuh
Today at 02:06:04 PM
Logged
Today at 02:13:26 PM
