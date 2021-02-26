Never realised until recently that German soldiers and pilots in WWII were given what we now call today Crystal Meth to keep them alert, awake for days and to enhance their performance beyond their norm.
It was called Pervitin.
British and allied soldiers were also given amphetamines for the same reasons but were not as dangerous Perviin.
There was a series on the Yesterday channel called World War Weird which featured this in an episode.
I didnt see it ... I read this a few months ago.
Great the other encyclopaedics on this thread have nothing to offer ...