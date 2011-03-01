Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 380







Posts: 16 380 Shemima Begum « on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 AM »



An an ex Labour Party member I can say Id leave her to rot. She made her bed Court ruling today.An an ex Labour Party member I can say Id leave her to rot. She made her bed Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 484





Posts: 11 484 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 AM » I CAN SEE SOME BANNINGS ON BOREME TODAY DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 475







Posts: 9 475 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 AM » I can see some wind ups too Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 097





Posts: 1 097 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:05:58 AM » Will open up a can of worms at our expense if ruling overturned...and all the other terrorists will appeal. One 9f em will commit terrorism for sure Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 451





Posts: 2 451 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 AM » If she is, as I understand British born and raised then she should still be a British subject but we should do fuck all to help her and if she does come back at some point see should be banged up for supporting terrorism. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 451





Posts: 2 451 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 AM » She's lost. I'm happy enough with that, got to be down to the government in the end I guess and if the courts agree all good. Logged

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 220







Posts: 1 220 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:27:20 AM » St last the court not giving in to the do gooders Logged

Holgateoldskool

Offline



Posts: 1 735





Posts: 1 735 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 AM » Victory for the people!!! Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 992





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 992Fred West ruined my wife Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 AM » The right message on this holy day.



There'll be some taking the knee for her who also need to be shown the door.



Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 475







Posts: 9 475 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 AM » Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 502





The ace face.





Posts: 24 502The ace face. Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:45:05 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 11:35:42 AM Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.

Brought shame on her family*, isnt raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.

*like they didnt know what she was planning. Brought shame on her family*, isnt raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.*like they didnt know what she was planning. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 484





Posts: 11 484 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:47:37 AM » CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 475







Posts: 9 475 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 AM » Lindsay Sandiford (fat bitch smuggling drugs into Indonesia from Redcar at one point) committed a crime there and will hopefully be dealt with under Indonesian Law. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 300





Posts: 300 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:45:49 PM » I'm expecting the BBC to offer her a celebrity slot on Come Bake With Me and a residency on Women's Hour. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 502





The ace face.





Posts: 24 502The ace face. Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:50:03 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:47:37 AM CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION

A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀 A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 475







Posts: 9 475 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:55:34 PM » A good day for the shit stirrers Logged

Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 108





Posts: 108 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:58:22 PM »

Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty

This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation

Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle

No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here



I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royaltyThis daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisationAlso, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angleNo doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:28:48 PM by Uncle Marbles » Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 24 502





The ace face.





Posts: 24 502The ace face. Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:36:35 PM » Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 12:58:22 PM

Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty

This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation

Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle

No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here





I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royaltyThis daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisationAlso, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angleNo doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here She Wasnt groomed she sought it out, and whilst I take your point about the illegals, she is a known isis activist and should be treat like a terrorist. I firmly believe her parents knew and approved of her activities. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 357





Posts: 357 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:50:53 PM » Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 12:58:22 PM

Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty

This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation

Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle

No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here





I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royaltyThis daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisationAlso, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angleNo doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here

I agree with you regarding her age at the time. My issue is I dont believe that her family or wider community had no knowledge of what she was doing. I think theyre all complicit and know more than theyre letting on. I agree with you regarding her age at the time. My issue is I dont believe that her family or wider community had no knowledge of what she was doing. I think theyre all complicit and know more than theyre letting on. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 097





Posts: 1 097 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:10:46 PM » Faith in the courts restored. Why do some people want to bring her back and face justice. Whatever she has done cannot be proven, so nothing would stand up in court. Let her rot overseas and see how many of her islamic countries will want to help her....none hopefully. Her old man was a wrong un attending islamist protests and the apple don't fall too far from the tree Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 320





Posts: 320 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 06:18:56 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 04:10:46 PM Faith in the courts restored. Why do some people want to bring her back and face justice. Whatever she has done cannot be proven, so nothing would stand up in court. Let her rot overseas and see how many of her islamic countries will want to help her....none hopefully. Her old man was a wrong un attending islamist protests and the apple don't fall too far from the tree

Talking of apples I bet she could eat one through a letterbox Talking of apples I bet she could eat one through a letterbox Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 PM » <Corcaigh the cat: Or the way her community are treat here perhaps?

Sad that we as a nation are on the decline where civilisation is concerned. We're losing respect across the globe.>







I'm lost for words that he truly believes that the UK treats communities in a poor way, and we are losing respect across the globe. We bend over backwards to help all communities and last year, Britain spent 15 billion pounds on foreign aid. I really question what goes on in the heads of these FMTTM lefties. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 655







Posts: 15 655 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:51:48 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 06:37:51 PM <Corcaigh the cat: Or the way her community are treat here perhaps?

Sad that we as a nation are on the decline where civilisation is concerned. We're losing respect across the globe.>







I'm lost for words that he truly believes that the UK treats communities in a poor way, and we are losing respect across the globe. We bend over backwards to help all communities and last year, Britain spent 15 billion pounds on foreign aid. I really question what goes on in the heads of these FMTTM lefties.



He's a fucking idiot with an anti-British axe to grind. He's a fucking idiot with an anti-British axe to grind. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 838





Posts: 838 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:31:00 PM » Trying like hell to justify her action OTR ......not all , just the usual suspects who hate this country CTC Jam etc Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 08:31:00 PM Trying like hell to justify her action OTR ......not all , just the usual suspects who hate this country CTC Jam etc



Seems that way doesn't it. Anti British, and all that it encompasses being British. Why don't they move away as they clearly are in the minority. Move to the Middle East, embrace other cultures, and hand in the UK passport on the way out. Seems that way doesn't it. Anti British, and all that it encompasses being British. Why don't they move away as they clearly are in the minority. Move to the Middle East, embrace other cultures, and hand in the UK passport on the way out. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:01:45 PM » FMTTM Boro thread on this Shemima subject is atrocious. I cant see that thread being around in the morning. Imagine a Mother of one of the many teenage girls who lost her lives in Manchester reading that thread, its a disgrace, and they just cant grasp the severity of it all. Someone has posted its the same as Windrush...what fecking planet do they live on. Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 41 506







Posts: 41 506 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 PM » Why are people fixated on her age at the time of leaving? She admitted last year, as an adult, that shed do the same thing again. Her only regret is Isis eventually getting twatted. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:24:49 PM Why are people fixated on her age at the time of leaving? She admitted last year, as an adult, that shed do the same thing again. Her only regret is Isis eventually getting twatted.



Because they have to try and justify their hidden agenda. There is no justification. I'm sure we have all seen the last 5 years' videos, the atrocities that took place in the name of Sunni Islam, some of which will live with me forever. Never thought I would see such barbaric actions in my lifetime. Today was more than just stopping a UK citizen returning, it was a clear message, and if anyone cant grasp it, or understand why todays decision happened which I'm sure would have been consulted cross party also, then I have no words left to write. Justice was done today. Because they have to try and justify their hidden agenda. There is no justification. I'm sure we have all seen the last 5 years' videos, the atrocities that took place in the name of Sunni Islam, some of which will live with me forever. Never thought I would see such barbaric actions in my lifetime. Today was more than just stopping a UK citizen returning, it was a clear message, and if anyone cant grasp it, or understand why todays decision happened which I'm sure would have been consulted cross party also, then I have no words left to write. Justice was done today. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 838





Posts: 838 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 PM » They were quick to highlight threads on here ... !!!! Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 148





Posts: 148 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 11:13:43 PM They were quick to highlight threads on here ... !!!!



I wouldn't worry, plenty of 'thought' Police will shut that thread down. Anyway, we just need to make this place a better forum, have fun, say what ya want, without serious insult or hurt, and within reason. We all know the boundaries, we can still push the envelope to the edge. I wouldn't worry, plenty of 'thought' Police will shut that thread down. Anyway, we just need to make this place a better forum, have fun, say what ya want, without serious insult or hurt, and within reason. We all know the boundaries, we can still push the envelope to the edge. Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 741





Posts: 2 741 Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #45 on: Today at 12:17:33 AM » Just like FMTTM, Jezza and Abbott would have her back in a heartbeat.



Crazy fucked up fuckers. Logged