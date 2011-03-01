|
Pallys bar stool
If Labour were in power, she'd probably be a councillor by now.
Uncle Marbles
I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.
Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty
This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation
Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle
No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here
CLEM FANDANGO
CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION
A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀
FUCKING GREAT INNIT
CORCAIGH THE CUNT is always anti-British and anti-government - his views are never balanced and therefore mean nothing to me.
Begum knew exactly what she was doing and still doesn't regret or apologize for it. She is a traitor - let her rot and die outside the UK.
Jimmy Cooper
She Wasnt groomed she sought it out, and whilst I take your point about the illegals, she is a known isis activist and should be treat like a terrorist. I firmly believe her parents knew and approved of her activities.
barwickred
I agree with you regarding her age at the time. My issue is I dont believe that her family or wider community had no knowledge of what she was doing. I think theyre all complicit and know more than theyre letting on.
