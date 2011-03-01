Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Shemima Begum « on: Today at 09:20:07 AM »



An an ex Labour Party member I can say Id leave her to rot. She made her bed Court ruling today.An an ex Labour Party member I can say Id leave her to rot. She made her bed Logged

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:06 AM » I CAN SEE SOME BANNINGS ON BOREME TODAY DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:40 AM » I can see some wind ups too

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:58 AM » Will open up a can of worms at our expense if ruling overturned...and all the other terrorists will appeal. One 9f em will commit terrorism for sure

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:58 AM » If she is, as I understand British born and raised then she should still be a British subject but we should do fuck all to help her and if she does come back at some point see should be banged up for supporting terrorism.

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:08 AM » She's lost. I'm happy enough with that, got to be down to the government in the end I guess and if the courts agree all good.

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM » St last the court not giving in to the do gooders

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM » Victory for the people!!!

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:29:57 AM » The right message on this holy day.



There'll be some taking the knee for her who also need to be shown the door.



Logged

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:35:42 AM » Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.

The ace face.





Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:45:05 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:35:42 AM Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.

Brought shame on her family*, isnt raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.

*like they didnt know what she was planning. Brought shame on her family*, isnt raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.*like they didnt know what she was planning. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:47:37 AM » CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:57 AM » Lindsay Sandiford (fat bitch smuggling drugs into Indonesia from Redcar at one point) committed a crime there and will hopefully be dealt with under Indonesian Law.

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:45:49 PM » I'm expecting the BBC to offer her a celebrity slot on Come Bake With Me and a residency on Women's Hour.

The ace face.





Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #18 on: Today at 12:50:03 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:37 AM CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION

A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀 A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:55:34 PM » A good day for the shit stirrers

Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:58:22 PM »

Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty

This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation

Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle

No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here



I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royaltyThis daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisationAlso, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angleNo doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here « Last Edit: Today at 01:28:48 PM by Uncle Marbles » Logged

The ace face.





Re: Shemima Begum « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:36:35 PM » Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 12:58:22 PM

Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty

This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation

Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle

No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here





I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now spend the rest of her short life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royaltyThis daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisationAlso, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angleNo doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here She Wasnt groomed she sought it out, and whilst I take your point about the illegals, she is a known isis activist and should be treat like a terrorist. I firmly believe her parents knew and approved of her activities. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "