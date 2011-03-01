Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Shemima Begum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:20:07 AM »
Court ruling today.  klins klins klins

An an ex Labour Party member I can say Id leave her to rot. She made her bed
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:06 AM »
I CAN SEE SOME BANNINGS ON BOREME TODAY DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME  mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:27:00 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:25:06 AM
I CAN SEE SOME BANNINGS ON BOREME TODAY DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME  mcl

 :nige:

 :redcard: :redcard: :redcard:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:40 AM »
I can see some wind ups too 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:48 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:27:40 AM
I can see some wind ups too 

Mine isnt one of them. She can go to hell
Micksgrill
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:58 AM »
Will open up a can of worms at our expense if ruling overturned...and all the other terrorists will appeal. One 9f em will commit terrorism for sure
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:58 AM »
If she is, as I understand British born and raised then she should still be a British subject but we should do fuck all to help her and if she does come back at some point see should be banged up for supporting terrorism.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:08 AM »
She's lost.  I'm happy enough with that, got to be down to the government in the end I guess and if the courts agree all good.
Teamboro
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM »
St last the court not giving in to the do gooders :pope2:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:29:48 AM »
Victory for the people!!!
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:29:57 AM »
The right message on this holy day.

There'll be some taking the knee for her who also need to be shown the door.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:35:42 AM »
Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:42:26 AM »
GREAT NEWS  :mido:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:45:05 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:35:42 AM
Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.
Brought shame on her family*, isnt raped, murdered,  stuffed  in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.
*like they didnt know what she was planning.
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:47:37 AM »
CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:57 AM »
Lindsay Sandiford (fat bitch smuggling drugs into Indonesia from Redcar at one point) committed a crime there and will hopefully be dealt with under Indonesian Law. 
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:58:52 AM »
 If Labour were in power, she'd probably be a councillor by now.
Rutters
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:45:49 PM »
I'm expecting the BBC to offer her a celebrity slot on Come Bake With Me and a residency on Women's Hour.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:50:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:37 AM
CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION
A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:55:34 PM »
A good day for the shit stirrers 
Uncle Marbles
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:58:22 PM »
I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now  spend the rest of her short  life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded  friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped  and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.
Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty
This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation
Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle
 No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here
 
 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:04:35 PM »
nice one
kippers
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:36 PM »
Who ?
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:14:10 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:50:03 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:37 AM
CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION
A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀
FUCKING GREAT INNIT  :nige:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:28:06 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:14:10 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 12:50:03 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:47:37 AM
CORCAIGH THE CUNT ON BOREME NOT HAPPY WITH THE DECISION
A few fucking him off, Coluka standing his ground, how long before captain cook pulls the thread.😀😀
FUCKING GREAT INNIT  :nige:

CORCAIGH THE CUNT is always anti-British and anti-government - his views are never balanced and therefore mean nothing to me.

Begum knew exactly what she was doing and still doesn't regret or apologize for it.  She is a traitor - let her rot and die outside the UK.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:36:35 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 12:58:22 PM
I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now  spend the rest of her short  life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded  friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped  and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.
Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty
This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation
Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle
 No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here
 
 
She Wasnt groomed she sought it out, and whilst I take your point about the illegals, she is a known isis activist and should be treat like a terrorist. I firmly believe her parents knew and approved of her activities.
Logged
barwickred
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:50:53 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 12:58:22 PM
I bet she wishes , that instead of buggering off to Syria at 15, she had gone to her local park in London and stabbed someone to death. She would have been reformed, fed, educated and let back into society within 10 years. She will no doubt now  spend the rest of her short  life in a refugee camp eating rice. She was a 15 year old stupid young kid ffs, who had her daft head swayed by radicals with the promise of marrying a hero warrior. Got married off, and 3 of her kids all died before she was 20. Her daily regime was to see people beheaded  friends and foe blown to bits, Kurdish women raped  and gays chucked off buildings. What a head fuck that lot must be.
Meanwhile, 100s of ex ISIS actual fighters enter this country illegally on dinghis with no checks, and get put up in 4 star hotels and treated like royalty
This daft bitch, should be brought back to this country, had her fat arse kicked, made to do the walk of shame down Lamberh high st and made to speak to youths about the dangers of radicalisation
Also, I am certainly no lefty woke twat, just see this from another angle
 No doubt I will get it with both barrels from most on here
 
 

I agree with you regarding her age at the time. My issue is I dont believe that her family or wider community had no knowledge of what she was doing. I think theyre all complicit and know more than theyre letting on.
