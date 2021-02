Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: Today at 09:20:07 AM »



Court ruling today. An an ex Labour Party member I can say Iíd leave her to rot. She made her bed

« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:06 AM » I CAN SEE SOME BANNINGS ON BOREME TODAY DEPENDING ON THE OUTCOME

« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:40 AM » I can see some wind ups too

« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:58 AM » Will open up a can of worms at our expense if ruling overturned...and all the other terrorists will appeal. One 9f em will commit terrorism for sure

« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:58 AM » If she is, as I understand British born and raised then she should still be a British subject but we should do fuck all to help her and if she does come back at some point see should be banged up for supporting terrorism.

« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:08 AM » She's lost. I'm happy enough with that, got to be down to the government in the end I guess and if the courts agree all good.

« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:27:20 AM » St last the court not giving in to the do gooders

« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:29:57 AM » The right message on this holy day.



There'll be some taking the knee for her who also need to be shown the door.



« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:35:42 AM » Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.

« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:45:05 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 11:35:42 AM Crime committed in Syria - should be punished under Syrian Law. Simple really.

Brought shame on her family*, isnít raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country.

Brought shame on her family*, isnít raped, murdered, stuffed in a suitcase and left in a lay-by . the punishment for Muslim girls, at least in this country. *like they didnít know what she was planning.