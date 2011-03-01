barwickred

Teesside ski centre failure. « on: Today at 08:42:08 AM » Cool Runnings NE Ltd being chased for £250000 cash they were given to get the project over the line. At the time they only had £50 in assets. You couldnt make it up!



Im launching a company called Dumb and Dumber Enterprises where Ill transport large amounts of cash around the country in a briefcase with a cast iron guarantee that some of it will get to it intended destination.



Im submitting my business plan to middlesbrough council as we speak. Wish me luck.