February 26, 2021, 09:23:46 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Teesside ski centre failure.
Author
Topic: Teesside ski centre failure. (Read 37 times)
barwickred
Online
Posts: 356
Teesside ski centre failure.
«
on:
Today
at 08:42:08 AM »
Cool Runnings NE Ltd being chased for £250000 cash they were given to get the project over the line. At the time they only had £50 in assets. You couldnt make it up!
Im launching a company called Dumb and Dumber Enterprises where Ill transport large amounts of cash around the country in a briefcase with a cast iron guarantee that some of it will get to it intended destination.
Im submitting my business plan to middlesbrough council as we speak. Wish me luck.
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 446
Re: Teesside ski centre failure.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:59:17 AM »
Someone needs a good shoeing over the whole fiasco, from everything Ive read even a minimal amount of due diligence would have thrown up all sorts of questions about viability
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 16 367
Re: Teesside ski centre failure.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:21:14 AM »
Well, it doesnt even snow much here, does it? Duh!
