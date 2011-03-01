Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Teesside ski centre failure.
Cool Runnings NE Ltd being chased for £250000 cash they were given to get the project over the line. At the time they only had £50 in assets. You couldnt make it up!

Im launching a company called Dumb and Dumber Enterprises where Ill transport large amounts of cash around the country in a briefcase with a cast iron guarantee that some of it will get to it intended destination.

Im submitting my business plan to middlesbrough council as we speak. Wish me luck.
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Someone needs a good shoeing over the whole fiasco, from everything Ive read even a minimal amount of due diligence would have thrown up all sorts of questions about viability 
Well, it doesnt even snow much here, does it? Duh!
