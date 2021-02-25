MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 146





Posts: 146 Hair problems « on: February 25, 2021, 09:53:08 PM » Listen lads, this haircut lark is a bit worrying isnt it? I've never shaved my hair off before, but I'm starting to look like Jack Nicholas in 'One flew over'. I asked our lass to have a think and she burst out laughing. If I shave it off me head will look like a plucked chicken, all pink, spotty and a forehead wanting to emigrate. Its a worry like! Logged

Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Online



Posts: 11 655





Bugger.





Posts: 11 655Bugger. Re: Hair problems « Reply #1 on: February 25, 2021, 10:02:00 PM » Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me. « Last Edit: February 25, 2021, 10:07:41 PM by Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse » Logged

38red

Offline



Posts: 593





Posts: 593 Re: Hair problems « Reply #2 on: February 25, 2021, 10:04:42 PM » Get it done. Baldness and lockdown will leave you looking like Ralph Coates otherwise. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 146





Posts: 146 Re: Hair problems « Reply #3 on: February 25, 2021, 10:05:31 PM » Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 25, 2021, 10:02:00 PM Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.



I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 44 792





Posts: 44 792 Re: Hair problems « Reply #4 on: February 25, 2021, 10:10:21 PM »







Might cut mine myself, but I cant do the back Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 146





Posts: 146 Re: Hair problems « Reply #5 on: February 25, 2021, 10:12:25 PM » A bloke turned upto work today, home haircut, and its all over the place, long bits, short bits, poor bugger had his head down when he walked onsite, its demoralising Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 341







Posts: 4 341 Re: Hair problems « Reply #9 on: February 25, 2021, 10:42:05 PM » Shave it off, if you don't like it, it will grow back. If it doesn't grow back properly, it means you were right to shave it off! Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 320





Posts: 320 Re: Hair problems « Reply #10 on: February 25, 2021, 11:26:48 PM » Take it from one who knows you spent years getting it to the length and thickness it is with the usual trim. Shave it and it will never be the same again if you are thinning on top fine. If you have a good head of hair leave it alone Logged

MrPorkandbean

Offline



Posts: 146





Posts: 146 Re: Hair problems « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:58:29 AM » Cheers lads, I think the weekend the inevitable is going to happen. Its not the worst thing in the world when ya look around, but on a local level and a personal level, shit...i miss Adam and the Ants Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 484





Posts: 11 484 Re: Hair problems « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:01:49 AM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 12:58:29 AM Cheers lads, I think the weekend the inevitable is going to happen. Its not the worst thing in the world when ya look around, but on a local level and a personal level, shit...i miss Adam and the Ants

SEEN EM YEARS AGO AT THE ROCK GARDEN THE EARLY STUFF WAS BRILLIANT

DIRK WEARS WHITE SOX

SHAVE IT TO A NUMBER 2

SEEN EM YEARS AGO AT THE ROCK GARDEN THE EARLY STUFF WAS BRILLIANTDIRK WEARS WHITE SOXSHAVE IT TO A NUMBER 2 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:07:25 AM by monkeyman » Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 656







Posts: 15 656 Re: Hair problems « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:01:33 AM »



It's pretty lush now.



Here's me being happy with my new hair.



I've let mine grow out during lockdown.It's pretty lush now.Here's me being happy with my new hair. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 220







Posts: 1 220 Re: Hair problems « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:53:57 AM » I shave mine on a number 1best thing I've done yes I've also done just the blade but the missus goes mad for some reason (women for you) I shave every 2-3 weeks best £20 on shears I've spent Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 484





Posts: 11 484 Re: Hair problems « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 AM » Quote from: Teamboro on Yesterday at 08:53:57 AM I shave mine on a number 1best thing I've done yes I've also done just the blade but the missus goes mad for some reason (women for you) I shave every 2-3 weeks best £20 on shears I've spent

SAME FOR ME I HATE IT WHEN MY HAIR GROWS A BIT LONG SAME FOR ME I HATE IT WHEN MY HAIR GROWS A BIT LONG Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Online



Posts: 24 503





The ace face.





Posts: 24 503The ace face. Re: Hair problems « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 AM » She shaves you, you shave her.😎

Minge will tell you the best way.😀 Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "