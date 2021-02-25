Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Hair problems
MrPorkandbean
February 25, 2021, 09:53:08 PM
Listen lads, this haircut lark is a bit worrying isnt it? I've never shaved my hair off before, but I'm starting to look like Jack Nicholas in 'One flew over'. I asked our lass to have a think and she burst out laughing. If I shave it off me head will look like a plucked chicken, all pink, spotty and a forehead wanting to emigrate. Its a worry like!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


February 25, 2021, 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
38red
February 25, 2021, 10:04:42 PM
Get it done. Baldness and lockdown will leave you looking like Ralph Coates otherwise.
MrPorkandbean
February 25, 2021, 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on February 25, 2021, 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.

I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it
El Capitan
February 25, 2021, 10:10:21 PM
Might cut mine myself, but I cant do the back  :duh:
MrPorkandbean
February 25, 2021, 10:12:25 PM
A bloke turned upto work today, home haircut, and its all over the place, long bits, short bits, poor bugger had his head down when he walked onsite, its demoralising
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


February 25, 2021, 10:12:50 PM
Embrace it dude! Once you open your mind you'll see it's one of the best things you ever did.
MrPorkandbean
February 25, 2021, 10:16:15 PM
Well, cut off point is coming i think, its gone too far now, cant even fade it if i tried, its a number two then look in the mirror and if i dare a gear change to number one
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


February 25, 2021, 10:22:27 PM
If you go for it, treat yourself to a Harry's razor. When I use those I don't feel like I'm shaving my head, I feel like an artist painting away the hair.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 341



February 25, 2021, 10:42:05 PM
Shave it off, if you don't like it, it will grow back. If it doesn't grow back properly, it means you were right to shave it off!
Mickgaz
February 25, 2021, 11:26:48 PM
Take it from one who knows you spent years getting it to the length and thickness it is with the usual trim. Shave it and it will never be the same again if you are thinning on top fine. If you have a good head of hair leave it alone  :like:
MrPorkandbean
Yesterday at 12:58:29 AM
Cheers lads, I think the weekend the inevitable is going to happen. Its not the worst thing in the world when ya look around, but on a local level and a personal level, shit...i miss Adam and the Ants
monkeyman
Yesterday at 01:01:49 AM
SEEN EM YEARS AGO AT THE ROCK GARDEN THE EARLY STUFF WAS BRILLIANT
DIRK WEARS WHITE SOX  :like:
SHAVE IT TO A NUMBER 2
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 04:01:33 AM
I've let mine grow out during lockdown.

It's pretty lush now.

Here's me being happy with my new hair.
Teamboro
Yesterday at 08:53:57 AM
I shave mine on a number 1best thing I've done yes I've also done just the blade but the missus goes mad for some reason (women for you) I shave every 2-3 weeks best £20 on shears I've spent
monkeyman
Yesterday at 09:23:27 AM
SAME FOR ME I HATE IT WHEN MY HAIR GROWS A BIT LONG  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 09:25:44 AM
Just said to my mrs that I cant leave it any longer. Beard thingy tomorrow
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Yesterday at 09:54:11 AM
She shaves you, you shave her.😎
Minge will tell you the best way.😀
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 01:05:52 PM
Upwards with a Flymo
Minge
Superstar


Yesterday at 01:33:36 PM
Ive found womans piss actually makes your hair grow  :like:
Does fuck for fresh breath though  klins
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 02:14:46 PM
Goatee beard and yellow teeth
towz
Today at 08:21:57 AM
 oleary klins rava
