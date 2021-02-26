Welcome,
February 26, 2021, 01:52:18 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hair problems
Author
Topic: Hair problems (Read 182 times)
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 141
Hair problems
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:08 PM
Listen lads, this haircut lark is a bit worrying isnt it? I've never shaved my hair off before, but I'm starting to look like Jack Nicholas in 'One flew over'. I asked our lass to have a think and she burst out laughing. If I shave it off me head will look like a plucked chicken, all pink, spotty and a forehead wanting to emigrate. Its a worry like!
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 652
Bugger.
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:07:41 PM by Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
»
Logged
38red
Online
Posts: 593
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:42 PM
Get it done. Baldness and lockdown will leave you looking like Ralph Coates otherwise.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 141
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 783
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:21 PM
Might cut mine myself, but I cant do the back
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 141
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:25 PM
A bloke turned upto work today, home haircut, and its all over the place, long bits, short bits, poor bugger had his head down when he walked onsite, its demoralising
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 652
Bugger.
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:50 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it
Embrace it dude! Once you open your mind you'll see it's one of the best things you ever did.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 141
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:16:15 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:12:50 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it
Embrace it dude! Once you open your mind you'll see it's one of the best things you ever did.
Well, cut off point is coming i think, its gone too far now, cant even fade it if i tried, its a number two then look in the mirror and if i dare a gear change to number one
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 652
Bugger.
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:22:27 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:16:15 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:12:50 PM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Yesterday
at 10:05:31 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:02:00 PM
Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.
I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it
Embrace it dude! Once you open your mind you'll see it's one of the best things you ever did.
Well, cut off point is coming i think, its gone too far now, cant even fade it if i tried, its a number two then look in the mirror and if i dare a gear change to number one
If you go for it, treat yourself to a Harry's razor. When I use those I don't feel like I'm shaving my head, I feel like an artist painting away the hair.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 340
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:05 PM
Shave it off, if you don't like it, it will grow back. If it doesn't grow back properly, it means you were right to shave it off!
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 319
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:26:48 PM
Take it from one who knows you spent years getting it to the length and thickness it is with the usual trim. Shave it and it will never be the same again if you are thinning on top fine. If you have a good head of hair leave it alone
Logged
MrPorkandbean
Online
Posts: 141
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:58:29 AM
Cheers lads, I think the weekend the inevitable is going to happen. Its not the worst thing in the world when ya look around, but on a local level and a personal level, shit...i miss Adam and the Ants
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 471
Re: Hair problems
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:01:49 AM
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on
Today
at 12:58:29 AM
Cheers lads, I think the weekend the inevitable is going to happen. Its not the worst thing in the world when ya look around, but on a local level and a personal level, shit...i miss Adam and the Ants
SEEN EM YEARS AGO AT THE ROCK GARDEN THE EARLY STUFF WAS BRILLIANT
DIRK WEARS WHITE SOX
SHAVE IT TO A NUMBER 2
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:07:25 AM by monkeyman
»
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
