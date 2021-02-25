Re: Hair problems « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:22:27 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:16:15 PM Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 10:12:50 PM Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 10:05:31 PM Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 10:02:00 PM Get it shaved. First one may take a little while, but get into doing it weekly and you'll never look back. Finally giving in to being a proper baldy was a huge relief for me.



I understand mucker, but, my hair was my lifeline. For what I lack in chiselled looks i made up for in the hair, like Heaven 17 bloke, and running my fingers thru' it

Embrace it dude! Once you open your mind you'll see it's one of the best things you ever did.

Well, cut off point is coming i think, its gone too far now, cant even fade it if i tried, its a number two then look in the mirror and if i dare a gear change to number one

If you go for it, treat yourself to a Harry's razor. When I use those I don't feel like I'm shaving my head, I feel like an artist painting away the hair.