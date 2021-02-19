Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Being white a problem in football?
SmogOnTour
Today at 07:48:54 PM
Seemingly so according to our London based media.

Englands all-white starting XI taking a knee before the 6-0 defeat of Northern Ireland highlighted a big problem. It is a problem seemingly getting worse: womens football is very, very white.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/feb/25/england-women-all-white-xi-shines-light-on-a-deep-rooted-problem
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/02/19/england-womens-football-team-white/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56124688
Block21
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:57:10 PM
Fuck me  lost
Mickgaz
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:59 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 07:48:54 PM
Seemingly so according to our London based media.

Quote
Englands all-white starting XI taking a knee before the 6-0 defeat of Northern Ireland highlighted a big problem. It is a problem seemingly getting worse: womens football is very, very white.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/feb/25/england-women-all-white-xi-shines-light-on-a-deep-rooted-problem
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/02/19/england-womens-football-team-white/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56124688


Didnt the ladies England team have a black manager ?. So they can't really say they are white biased ffs
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:58:49 PM
Its just lazy, shit stirring so called journalism. The majority dont give a fuck and I dare ssay wouldnt even notice until its mentioned.
Wee_Willie
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:59:15 PM
Let's face it - women's football is shite. Utter shite.

I read this this other day. The claim was that black London girls didn't have the athleticism for 11 a side and they only possessed the skill.

It is all shite. This will be more about elitism and nepotism. It was the same with selection for English school teams as it had a SE bias. Money and connections - not ability.

In this case it's not racism. But the knee taking is an even bigger fucking joke in this regard.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:02 PM
Being white is a problem in general at the moment, 😄😄
(Still can't post the board emojis.😩)
Robbso
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:15:56 PM
Only if you listen to idiots in the media shit stirring.
SmogOnTour
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:19:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:58:49 PM
Its just lazy, shit stirring so called journalism. The majority dont give a fuck and I dare ssay wouldnt even notice until its mentioned.

If this was simply in The Guardian's 'Comment is free' section it might be a fair point. When it's covered in numerous mainstream news outlets, it's beyond merely shit-stirring.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #8 on: Today at 08:20:10 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:15:56 PM
Only if you listen to  the left wing idiots in the media shit stirring.
You missed a bit out.
Robbso
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:35:35 PM
I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.

See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.
Robbso
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:38:10 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 08:19:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:58:49 PM
Its just lazy, shit stirring so called journalism. The majority dont give a fuck and I dare ssay wouldnt even notice until its mentioned.

If this was simply in The Guardian's 'Comment is free' section it might be a fair point. When it's covered in numerous mainstream news outlets, it's beyond merely shit-stirring.

I wasnt just on about the Guardian. Its everywhere.
Itchy_ring
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:41:21 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:35:35 PM
I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.

See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.

Spot on, live in their own little echo chambers,  some absolute clowns setting the agenda that they see as important while in the real world people have much more important things to do and worry about
SmogOnTour
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:49:14 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:38:10 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 08:19:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:58:49 PM
Its just lazy, shit stirring so called journalism. The majority dont give a fuck and I dare ssay wouldnt even notice until its mentioned.

If this was simply in The Guardian's 'Comment is free' section it might be a fair point. When it's covered in numerous mainstream news outlets, it's beyond merely shit-stirring.

I wasnt just on about the Guardian. Its everywhere.

Yes, which is why I don't agree that it's simply journalistic shit-stirring. These racialised agenda-driven articles aren't merely op-eds.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #13 on: Today at 08:52:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:35:35 PM
I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.

See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.
Agreed.
Robbso
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:59:06 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 08:49:14 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:38:10 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 08:19:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:58:49 PM
Its just lazy, shit stirring so called journalism. The majority dont give a fuck and I dare ssay wouldnt even notice until its mentioned.

If this was simply in The Guardian's 'Comment is free' section it might be a fair point. When it's covered in numerous mainstream news outlets, it's beyond merely shit-stirring.

I wasnt just on about the Guardian. Its everywhere.

Yes, which is why I don't agree that it's simply journalistic shit-stirring. These racialised agenda-driven articles aren't merely op-eds.

If you take the shit stirring comment away, we basically agree, any it doesnt matter we are both entitled to opinions.
Teamboro
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:15:26 PM
Working class voted for britex and because they didn't do what the Middle class want to be in Europe we are classed as racist by the Labour Party which doesn't listen to the people its suppose to listen to
