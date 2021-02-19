SmogOnTour

Posts: 1 828 Being white a problem in football? « on: Today at 07:48:54 PM »



Quote Englands all-white starting XI taking a knee before the 6-0 defeat of Northern Ireland highlighted a big problem. It is a problem seemingly getting worse: womens football is very, very white.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/feb/25/england-women-all-white-xi-shines-light-on-a-deep-rooted-problem

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/02/19/england-womens-football-team-white/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56124688



Seemingly so according to our London based media. Logged

Posts: 9 467 Re: Being white a problem in football? « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:59:15 PM » Let's face it - women's football is shite. Utter shite.



I read this this other day. The claim was that black London girls didn't have the athleticism for 11 a side and they only possessed the skill.



It is all shite. This will be more about elitism and nepotism. It was the same with selection for English school teams as it had a SE bias. Money and connections - not ability.



In this case it's not racism. But the knee taking is an even bigger fucking joke in this regard. Logged

Posts: 24 489The ace face. Re: Being white a problem in football? « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:14:02 PM » Being white is a problem in general at the moment, 😄😄

Logged

Posts: 14 316 Re: Being white a problem in football? « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:35:35 PM » I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.



See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave. Logged

Logged



See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.



Spot on, live in their own little echo chambers, some absolute clowns setting the agenda that they see as important while in the real world people have much more important things to do and worry about Logged

Posts: 24 489The ace face. Re: Being white a problem in football? « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:52:42 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:35:35 PM I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.



See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.

Agreed. Logged