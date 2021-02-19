I class my self on the left and despise all this fucking rubbish. These idiots arent working class labour voters, they are privileged idiots given a platform to spout shit. Their peers are too scared to say anything because they are scared of being called racists or bigots. Their Salaries are too big to complain. The media is run by cowards who think they have a handle on the countrys beliefs. Corbyns idiot followers were also privileged clowns with a warped ideology.
See Brexit for confirmation, millions of die hard labour voters voted leave.
Spot on, live in their own little echo chambers, some absolute clowns setting the agenda that they see as important while in the real world people have much more important things to do and worry about