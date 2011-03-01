SmogOnTour

Posts: 1 828 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM » No.



Dimwitted dickheads like those on there are just incredibly paranoid and sensitive to any word, term or phrase they associate with anything that isn't white or Western and assume it's expressing some sort of prejudice. Like thinking it's racist to say Islam is shit because their tiny minds are only capable of connecting Islam with brown people. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 473 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:21:10 PM » I have loads of black mates - mainly in the south - all professional and successful people.



If I uttered the word banana republic to them and then said sheepishly, "sorry I think that was a racist term"



I think I would lose them as friends. They'd probably say - do you think we have a predilection for bananas like?



Those daft cunts otr clearly do not mix with normal people in the real world. Just locked in some ideology on the internet. Sad cunts.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 652 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM »



Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.







From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.



headset

Posts: 1 091 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #27 on: Today at 06:13:36 AM »



It's getting harder to wind that place up...since the new board set-up......... I still manage to throw some grenades out on certain subjects/threads..... to get the locals frothing......and cause a bit of infighting...



U just cant go in too hard without facing a ban after ban.... He is one of Boro's biggest ever clowns is Nobbie Nicholls.... i cant even work out what he's end game is in all this....... the twat has been like that for years and still achieved nowt in life......It's getting harder to wind that place up...since the new board set-up......... I still manage to throw some grenades out on certain subjects/threads..... to get the locals frothing......and cause a bit of infighting...U just cant go in too hard without facing a ban after ban.... Logged

towz

Posts: 9 098 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #28 on: Today at 06:52:50 AM » Never even go on there now, they are not left wing in terms of having any meaningful idea of what socialism means, they are just a bunch of stupid over sensitive cunts falling over themselves to be the most right on, or were the last time I looked.



At least on here we have a range of political stances and can have a discussion, until it turns into threats of rolling around the cross car park or nonce accusations.



Hopeful Steve's axe wielding will allow a good level of spiky debate without the above, you can still feel free to call me a camel shagger by the way Logged