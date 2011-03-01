|
Jimmy Cooper
|
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Too soon
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍
Are you really admin for RR (Racists And Retards)?
No, Im hoping for a slot on here💪
Dont Go down the road of insults steve, shame things turned out the way they did for some off here. I think public warnings and suspensions might have sufficed but its your board your choice. This board is always at its best when everyones at each other.
Steve Göldby
I'm done with warnings and suspensions. Certain people proved they just don't work. I'm glad I did what I did.
Also, you should see the abusive shit I got this week from certain people. My new nickname for RR is very mild compared to that but they're so thin skinned over there, I have the phone in my hand and am expecting Crybaby Central to make contact any moment to unleash their latest blubfest.
Jimmy Cooper
|
Did you get an invite, Steve?
Yes I did, and I turned it down. Most of what has been said this week will remain unrepeated, but I can tell you there is no doubt Ken is absolutely not cut out for the task he has taken on.
Making Lids admin is like putting Jimmy Savile in charge of the kindergarten.
Christ on a bike! Youve NO chance now. Message board suicide. Homeless, youll be.
hell have to set his own board up then...👀
