Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 26, 2021, 02:06:48 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? (Read 453 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:53 PM »
It is OTR 1?
Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:53:42 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 495
The ace face.
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:36 PM »
Because nick says so, 😄😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:22 PM »
It was used to describe ginger pale and stale politicians ....
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 828
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:16:32 PM »
No.
Dimwitted dickheads like those on there are just incredibly paranoid and sensitive to any word, term or phrase they associate with anything that isn't white or Western and assume it's expressing some sort of prejudice. Like thinking it's racist to say Islam is shit because their tiny minds are only capable of connecting Islam with brown people.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 880
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:18:49 PM »
Couldnt agree more Smoggy.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:21:10 PM »
I have loads of black mates - mainly in the south - all professional and successful people.
If I uttered the word banana republic to them and then said sheepishly, "sorry I think that was a racist term"
I think I would lose them as friends. They'd probably say - do you think we have a predilection for bananas like?
Those daft cunts otr clearly do not mix with normal people in the real world. Just locked in some ideology on the internet. Sad cunts.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 478
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:09 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:05:53 PM
It is OTR 1?
Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?
.FUCKING RED NOSE AGAIN THE THICK CUNT
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:54:04 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 652
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:30:46 PM »
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.
Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.
From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 880
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:31:12 PM »
You have to start with the premise that Old Red Nose is not the sharpest knife in the box. After that it all makes some sort of sense.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 783
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:19 PM »
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 319
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.
Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.
From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:26 PM »
And they have the audacity to describe this site as racist ...
The insinuation itself is racist .... FFS
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 495
The ace face.
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.
Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.
From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 828
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:15 PM »
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.
https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 07:42:11 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Yesterday
at 07:39:15 PM
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.
https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139
In boremeland this is self-deprecation so acceptable.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 652
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:32:19 PM
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville
They make very nice clothes thank you very much.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 783
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:37 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:38:48 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.
Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.
From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄
Could be more recruits to cob, red roar, oneboro etc ...
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 783
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM »
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
just alt-tab ...
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 495
The ace face.
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 07:53:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 44 783
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Too soon
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 667
Duckyfuzz
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
Did you use the correct login?
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 495
The ace face.
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Too soon
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Block21
Offline
Posts: 879
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:46 PM »
Rob Nichols really is a fucking idiot
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 300
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:56 PM »
COMPLETELY CENSORED! WE DON'T HAVE GRASSES ON HERE.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:01:42 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 319
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:06:54 AM »
Rutters also how many people did they wish dead on there. I remember numerous posters on fmttm saying thankfully most of them will have died by the the next referendum. If that's not a hate crime then what is ?
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:59:00 PM by Steve Göldby
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 089
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 06:13:36 AM »
He is one of Boro's biggest ever clowns is Nobbie Nicholls.... i cant even work out what he's end game is in all this....... the twat has been like that for years and still achieved nowt in life......
It's getting harder to wind that place up...since the new board set-up......... I still manage to throw some grenades out on certain subjects/threads..... to get the locals frothing......and cause a bit of infighting...
U just cant go in too hard without facing a ban after ban....
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 098
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 06:52:50 AM »
Never even go on there now, they are not left wing in terms of having any meaningful idea of what socialism means, they are just a bunch of stupid over sensitive cunts falling over themselves to be the most right on, or were the last time I looked.
At least on here we have a range of political stances and can have a discussion, until it turns into threats of rolling around the cross car park or nonce accusations.
Hopeful Steve's axe wielding will allow a good level of spiky debate without the above, you can still feel free to call me a camel shagger by the way
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 740
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:08:49 PM »
When did fmttm get like that?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 735
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:13:10 PM »
Frankly, this and many other things just show the world has gone fucking mad. When such phrases are used there is no intent to cause offence ONLY if you are looking to find offence. These do gooders do harm by creating a situation out of nothing.
We have largely become so guarded about what you say - the do gooders have largely won - and will continue to do so. Depressing what our lives have become.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 652
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 01:30:28 PM »
I am certain many are not "do-gooders". They are intent on creating division and discord.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 10 101
Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:59:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:11:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?
Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Too soon
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍
Are you really admin for RR (Racists And Retards)?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...