Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 26, 2021, 02:06:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?  (Read 453 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:05:53 PM »
It is OTR 1?

Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:42 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:11:36 PM »
Because nick says so, 😄😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:16:22 PM »
It was used to describe ginger pale and stale politicians ....
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 828


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM »
No.

Dimwitted dickheads like those on there are just incredibly paranoid and sensitive to any word, term or phrase they associate with anything that isn't white or Western and assume it's expressing some sort of prejudice. Like thinking it's racist to say Islam is shit because their tiny minds are only capable of connecting Islam with brown people.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 880


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM »
Couldnt agree more Smoggy.  :like:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:21:10 PM »
I have loads of black mates - mainly in the south - all professional and successful people.

If I uttered the word banana republic to them and then said sheepishly, "sorry I think that was a racist term"

I think I would lose them as friends. They'd probably say - do you think we have a predilection for bananas like?

Those daft cunts otr clearly do not mix with normal people in the real world. Just locked in some ideology on the internet. Sad cunts.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 478


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:25:09 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:05:53 PM
It is OTR 1?

Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?

.FUCKING RED NOSE AGAIN THE THICK CUNT :wanker:
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:04 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 652



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM »
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 880


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:31:12 PM »
You have to start with the premise that Old Red Nose is not the sharpest knife in the box. After that it all makes some sort of sense.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:32:19 PM »
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:33:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 PM »
And they have the audacity to describe this site as racist ...

The insinuation itself is racist .... FFS
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:38:48 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 828


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:39:15 PM »
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.  rava


https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:42:11 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 07:39:15 PM
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.  rava


https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139

In boremeland this is self-deprecation so acceptable.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 652



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:45:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:32:19 PM
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville  :pd:

They make very nice clothes thank you very much.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:46:37 PM »
 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:38:48 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄

Could be more recruits to cob, red roar, oneboro etc ...
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM »
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:51:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:

just alt-tab ... :nige:
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 44 783


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄



Too soon  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 667


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:

Did you use the correct login?


 mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 24 495


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:11:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄



Too soon  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz:
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Block21
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 879


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 PM »
Rob Nichols really is a fucking idiot
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:15:56 PM »
COMPLETELY CENSORED! WE DON'T HAVE GRASSES ON HERE.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:42 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:06:54 AM »
Rutters also how many people did they wish dead on there. I remember numerous posters on fmttm saying thankfully most of them will have died by the the next referendum. If that's not a hate crime then what is ?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:00 PM by Steve Göldby » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 089


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:13:36 AM »
He is one of Boro's biggest ever clowns is Nobbie Nicholls.... i cant even work out what he's end game is in all this....... the twat has been like that for years and still achieved nowt in life......

It's getting harder to wind that place up...since the new board set-up......... I still manage to throw some grenades out on certain subjects/threads..... to get the locals frothing......and cause a bit of infighting... :like:

U just cant go in too hard without facing a ban after ban.... monkey
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 098


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:52:50 AM »
Never even go on there now, they are not left wing in terms of having any meaningful idea of what socialism means, they are just a bunch of stupid over sensitive cunts falling over themselves to be the most right on, or were the last time I looked.

At least on here we have a range of political stances and can have a discussion, until it turns into threats of rolling around the cross car park or nonce accusations.

Hopeful Steve's axe wielding will allow a good level of spiky debate without the above, you can still feel free to call me a camel shagger by the way
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 740


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:08:49 PM »
When did fmttm get like that?
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 735


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:13:10 PM »
Frankly, this and many other things just show the world has gone fucking mad. When such phrases are used there is no intent to cause offence ONLY if you are looking to find offence. These do gooders do harm by creating a situation out of nothing.

We have largely become so guarded about what you say - the do gooders have largely won - and will continue to do so. Depressing what our lives have become.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 652



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:30:28 PM »
I am certain many are not "do-gooders".  They are intent on creating division and discord.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 101



View Profile WWW
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:59:53 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:11:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄



Too soon  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz:
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍

Are you really admin for RR (Racists And Retards)?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 