SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 828





Posts: 1 828 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:16:32 PM » No.



Dimwitted dickheads like those on there are just incredibly paranoid and sensitive to any word, term or phrase they associate with anything that isn't white or Western and assume it's expressing some sort of prejudice. Like thinking it's racist to say Islam is shit because their tiny minds are only capable of connecting Islam with brown people. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 467







Posts: 9 467 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:21:10 PM » I have loads of black mates - mainly in the south - all professional and successful people.



If I uttered the word banana republic to them and then said sheepishly, "sorry I think that was a racist term"



I think I would lose them as friends. They'd probably say - do you think we have a predilection for bananas like?



Those daft cunts otr clearly do not mix with normal people in the real world. Just locked in some ideology on the internet. Sad cunts.



Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 650







Posts: 15 650 Re: Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM »



Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.







From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.



The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion