February 25, 2021, 11:48:11 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Is the term banana republic used in the correct context a racist slur?  (Read 270 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Today at 07:05:53 PM
It is OTR 1?

Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/the-fmttm-love-in-with-sturgeon.15344/
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:36 PM
Because nick says so, 😄😄
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #2 on: Today at 07:16:22 PM
It was used to describe ginger pale and stale politicians ....
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 828


Reply #3 on: Today at 07:16:32 PM
No.

Dimwitted dickheads like those on there are just incredibly paranoid and sensitive to any word, term or phrase they associate with anything that isn't white or Western and assume it's expressing some sort of prejudice. Like thinking it's racist to say Islam is shit because their tiny minds are only capable of connecting Islam with brown people.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 880


Reply #4 on: Today at 07:18:49 PM
Couldnt agree more Smoggy.  :like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #5 on: Today at 07:21:10 PM
I have loads of black mates - mainly in the south - all professional and successful people.

If I uttered the word banana republic to them and then said sheepishly, "sorry I think that was a racist term"

I think I would lose them as friends. They'd probably say - do you think we have a predilection for bananas like?

Those daft cunts otr clearly do not mix with normal people in the real world. Just locked in some ideology on the internet. Sad cunts.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 469


Reply #6 on: Today at 07:25:09 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:05:53 PM
It is OTR 1?

Consensus on here? How is a banana racist?

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/the-fmttm-love-in-with-sturgeon.15344/
.FUCKING RED NOSE AGAIN THE THICK CUNT :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 649



Reply #7 on: Today at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 880


Reply #8 on: Today at 07:31:12 PM
You have to start with the premise that Old Red Nose is not the sharpest knife in the box. After that it all makes some sort of sense.
El Capitan
Posts: 44 783


Reply #9 on: Today at 07:32:19 PM
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville  :pd:
Mickgaz
Posts: 317


Reply #10 on: Today at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #11 on: Today at 07:36:26 PM
And they have the audacity to describe this site as racist ...

The insinuation itself is racist .... FFS
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


Reply #12 on: Today at 07:38:48 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 828


Reply #13 on: Today at 07:39:15 PM
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.  rava


https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #14 on: Today at 07:42:11 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 07:39:15 PM
Poor David Lammy. Convicted of racist words crimes by the court of Fmttm.  rava


https://twitter.com/DavidLammy/status/1361339729271259139

In boremeland this is self-deprecation so acceptable.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 649



Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:32:19 PM
I thought it was a shit clothes shop in yanksville  :pd:

They make very nice clothes thank you very much.

 
El Capitan
Posts: 44 783


Reply #16 on: Today at 07:46:37 PM
 monkey monkey
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #17 on: Today at 07:46:46 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:38:48 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:33:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:30:46 PM
The term Banana Republic is not fucking racist.  

Christ why do people not have the capacity to think any more.

 :meltdown:

From wiki: In political science, the term banana republic describes a politically unstable country with an economy dependent upon the exportation of a limited-resource product, such as bananas or minerals.

 rava
Beat me to it Clem no way in the world is Bannana republic racist. Just goes to show what a bunch of uneducated lefties they are on boreme  :nige:
To be fair a few on that thread have used the same quote to shoot the admin down, bannings imminent.😄

Could be more recruits to cob, red roar, oneboro etc ...
El Capitan
Posts: 44 783


Reply #18 on: Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 467



Reply #19 on: Today at 07:51:35 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:

just alt-tab ... :nige:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


Reply #20 on: Today at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 44 783


Reply #21 on: Today at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄



Too soon  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz:
King of the North
Posts: 1 667


Duckyfuzz


Reply #22 on: Today at 07:55:14 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:

Did you use the correct login?


 mcl
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 24 489


The ace face.


Reply #23 on: Today at 08:11:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:54:32 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 07:53:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:49:31 PM
Is fmttm working for everyone?

Wouldnt load for me earlier. Gutted  :gaz:
No idea I followed the link, have you tried red roar......oh,😄



Too soon  :gaz: :gaz: :gaz:
😄😄
I'm on the admin, I'll have a word, see if I can get them to rescind it.👍
Block21
Posts: 879


Reply #24 on: Today at 10:36:46 PM
Rob Nichols really is a fucking idiot
Rutters
Posts: 299


Reply #25 on: Today at 11:15:56 PM
Here's another useful link:-

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/reporting-racism.15350/

I just googled 'fmttm gammon' and sent a list of the resulting miscreants to @ClePolFootball
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 652


Bugger.


Reply #26 on: Today at 11:20:37 PM
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:15:56 PM
Here's another useful link:-

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/reporting-racism.15350/

I just googled 'fmttm gammon' and sent a list of the resulting miscreants to @ClePolFootball

