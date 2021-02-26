Welcome,
February 26, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bernie
Author
Bernie (Read 178 times)
The_Duffers_Ghost
Posts: 127
Bernie
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:32 AM »
That gadge said he don't hold a grudge and your pretty much forgiven.
Get back on the horse, stop twitching the curtains and get posting again
Stay away from any parks at 7AM though.
headset
Posts: 1 089
Re: Bernie
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:24:50 AM »
Yes, get yourself back on Bernie Boy...... don't go all yellow like towersy did and fuck off...
