February 25, 2021, 07:07:52 PM
COVID sucks  (Read 287 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 11:25:20 PM
Just been told that a 13 year old in the year above my kid at his school has topped himself.

Also just been told that the husband of a teacher at my younger kid's school died today of COVID (50 year old).

Shit is getting real.

Ugh.

 rava
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 PM
Horrible, must be loads of people struggling at the moment with mental health.

Up until a week ago only knew an old bloke round the corner who had been ill for a while who had died from it, since then bloke at works dad died within a couple of days of getting it and sister-in-law's mother is in North Tees in an induced coma, both under 70 and relatively fit.
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:27:17 AM
WHEN WILL SOMEBODY BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE  lost
IN THE MEAN TIME THE CHINESE ECONOMY GROWS  :meltdown:
The_Duffers_Ghost
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:32:32 AM
What has the 13 year old topping himself got to do with Covid 19?   Still very sad to hear of someone that young resorting to such a thing.

I have a few mates in the USA from other interests and they said restrictions now barely exist.  Everyone does what they want and "Party Hard" as they say.   Their positive rates per 100k people are less than us and we are stuck in the fucking house. .
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:46:52 AM
Yeah it's strange how our leaders have gone from not wanting to lockdown to being one of the most severe in the world.  I know people in France, Spain and US and all have much more freedom that us. 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #5 on: Today at 02:30:57 PM
What has the 13 year old topping himself got to do with Covid 19?   Still very sad to hear of someone that young resorting to such a thing.

I have a few mates in the USA from other interests and they said restrictions now barely exist.  Everyone does what they want and "Party Hard" as they say.   Their positive rates per 100k people are less than us and we are stuck in the fucking house. .



That isn't true at all - at least where we are.

We have been in some form of lock down for a year.  It has varied around the US by State and by County - where we are the restrictions have been full on - far worse and longer than the UK.

Schools are not back fully yet (since March last year) and half the kids are still doing remote learning full time - the other half are back just 3 half days a week on site (and that only started just before Christmas).

Another 13 year old killed themselves at another school about 5 miles away last week.  One is highly unusual - and now we have two.

The general thinking and messaging are that these are both linked to isolation and the mental health issues caused by it (there is a strong suspicion that abuse of all forms has spiked while families are locked down too).
plazmuh
Reply #6 on: Today at 02:39:47 PM
The scandle is Some are doing well at the expence of the many suffering..

Snouts in trough AGAIN

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/ournhs/controversial-tech-firm-palantir-23m-nhs-data-deal/
The_Duffers_Ghost
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:44:13 PM
What has the 13 year old topping himself got to do with Covid 19?   Still very sad to hear of someone that young resorting to such a thing.

I have a few mates in the USA from other interests and they said restrictions now barely exist.  Everyone does what they want and "Party Hard" as they say.   Their positive rates per 100k people are less than us and we are stuck in the fucking house. .



That isn't true at all - at least where we are.

We have been in some form of lock down for a year.  It has varied around the US by State and by County - where we are the restrictions have been full on - far worse and longer than the UK.

Schools are not back fully yet (since March last year) and half the kids are still doing remote learning full time - the other half are back just 3 half days a week on site (and that only started just before Christmas).

Another 13 year old killed themselves at another school about 5 miles away last week.  One is highly unusual - and now we have two.

The general thinking and messaging are that these are both linked to isolation and the mental health issues caused by it (there is a strong suspicion that abuse of all forms has spiked while families are locked down too).

You are in the Lefty State of California are you not?   I read that loads of Californian people are fucking off to Texas as the rules are stupid.  Texafornia my mates were claiming its now being nick named and Texans are fucking off from Austin, Texas as they are all cunts. 

They from Florida and Georgia though.
Spidoolie
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:58:08 PM
WHEN WILL SOMEBODY BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE  lost
IN THE MEAN TIME THE CHINESE ECONOMY GROWS  :meltdown:

We should stop buying from China. Fuck me though, we wouldn't have much to buy at all.
