February 25, 2021
Author Topic: COVID sucks  (Read 52 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 PM »
Just been told that a 13 year old in the year above my kid at his school has topped himself.

Also just been told that the husband of a teacher at my younger kid's school died today of COVID (50 year old).

Shit is getting real.

Ugh.

Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 PM »
Horrible, must be loads of people struggling at the moment with mental health.

Up until a week ago only knew an old bloke round the corner who had been ill for a while who had died from it, since then bloke at works dad died within a couple of days of getting it and sister-in-law's mother is in North Tees in an induced coma, both under 70 and relatively fit.
