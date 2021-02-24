|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minge
|
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .
Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MF(c) DOOM
|
Oh another thing is , don't expose the clit and furiously flick it thinking she loves it...She dosnt.
Leave the hood covering it and mess with the hood , using that to stimulate the clit.
She will thank you...and me again .
The clitorus itself is too sensitive for the majority of woman .
Or just smash it as hard and fast as you can so you can forget all that romantic bollox and get to sleep early
,
I never realised until now why you called yourself Minge. Such expertise.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jimmy Cooper
|
They already had, Im there
They like it if you pat it ,
Nice and gently,
Not like your putting a fire out
So no using a shovel then.👀
|
|
|
|
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
|
|
|
|
|